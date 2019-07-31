Dallas Cowboys Accused of Police Cover-Up in Ezekiel Elliott Lawsuit

The Dallas Cowboys are now facing repercussions from a 2017 car wreck involving running back Ezekiel Elliott. TMZ Sports obtained a lawsuit claiming that the Cowboys and the Frisco Police Department helped cover up the severity of a car wreck. This suit, which was filed by attorney Larry Friedman, is seeking $20 million in damages from the Cowboys and Elliott.

As his lawsuit claims, the January 2017 accident involving Ronnie Hill’s BMW 750 and Zeke’s GMC Yukon was initially reported as a “minor accident” by the Frisco Police Department. However, Hill claims that the collision was so violent that the two vehicles were wedged together. They could only be separated with a tow truck.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the lawsuit, the collision was Elliott’s fault due to him being late for practice and allegedly running a red light. The impact caused $33,000 damage to Hill’s BMW. Hill also claims that the team “conspired with the Frisco Police [Department] to cover up the severity of the accident to assure that Elliott’s health would not be placed in question before their playoff game.”

When players are involved in accidents, it’s common practice for the team to put them in concussion protocol to determine if there are any issues. There is a possibility that Elliott being placed in the protocol a mere four days prior to the NFC Divisional Round battle with the Green Bay Packers would have likely resulted in him being sidelined for the game.

“If anyone had actually reported the impact of the accident and had Elliott been examined he would have most likely been placed in concussion protocol and out for the Dallas Cowboys upcoming playoff game.”

Hill claims that Dallas Cowboys running backs coach Gary Brown picked Elliott up from the scene of the accident and promised that “We will take care of everything.” In the lawsuit, Hill claims that the Cowboys did not take care of anything in the time following the accident, which is one reason for him seeking $20 million in damages.

This is the second lawsuit filed against Elliott by Hill. According to Bleacher Report, the first sought $1 million for medical costs, was filed in August 2018 and stated that Hill has “suffered, and continues to suffer serious, life-altering injuries and damages.”

At the time of the original suit, Elliott’s lawyer, Frank Salzano provided a statement to NFL Network saying that this was an issue between Hill and Elliott’s insurance company.

“The lawsuit — stemming from a 2017 car accident — is between the plaintiff and Mr. Elliott’s insurance company,” Salzano said. “Mr. Elliott was only named personally because Texas is not a ‘direct action state’ — which means that a claimant cannot file directly against the insurance company but must first name the individual insured [Elliott] in order to trigger the insurance coverage.

“That is exactly what occurred here. We expect Mr. Elliott’s insurance provider to step in accordingly and handle the matter appropriately.”