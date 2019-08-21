Cowboys Fan Sneaks Photo of Ezekiel Elliott on Plane From Cabo

Dallas Cowboys fans are wondering when Ezekiel Elliott will return to the team as he is currently holding out to get a new contract. It’s been reported that the Pro Bowl running back in Cabo getting ready for the season and that was confirmed by a fan who took a photo of Elliott last week. The fan, who’s name is Tina Parker, was on a plane traveling from Cabo to Dallas. She noticed Elliott on the plane which led to her taking a photo of him and saying, “What a surprise on my flight from Cabo to Dallas yesterday!! I sat with Zeke Elliot!! I’m sorry I had to still get a pic, [Ezekiel Elliott]! We love you!”

Elliott has two years remaining on his current deal and he’s scheduled to make $3.8 million this season and more than $9 million on his fifth-year option in 2020. But with Elliott emerging as one of the top running backs in the league he wants to get paid like it. It’s been reported the Cowboys have offered Elliott a new contract, but he did not agree to the deal.

And based on what recently happened, it’s likely a deal won’t get done in the near future. Last week, the Cowboys defeated the Los Angeles Rams in a preseason game and rookie running back Tony Pollard rushed for 42 yards and one touchdown. After the game, reporters asked Cowboys owner Jerry Jones if Pollard is his best negotiator with Elliott, to which he replied, “Zeke who?”

Elliott was not happy with that comment from Jones. ESPN reported the Ohio State alumn and his agent, Rocky Arceneaux, were not happy with the comment Jones made: “I didn’t think it was funny and neither did Zeke — we actually thought it was disrespectful.”

On Monday, Jones made it crystal clear that he was only joking about Elliott.

“I’ve earned the right with Zeke to joke, period. I’ve earned it,” Jones said Monday via the Dallas Morning News.

Elliott was selected by the Cowboys No. 4 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. In his three seasons in Dallas, Elliott has rushed for 4,048 yards and 28 touchdowns. He has led the NFL in rushing yards in 2016 and 2018 and he has led the NFL in rush yards per carry the last three seasons.