Ezekiel Elliot Says He Won’t Get His Mom a Hotel Room, and Fans Aren’t Happy

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott may be the wealthiest running back in the entire NFL, but that doesn’t mean that he is about to drop $1,000 on a hotel room for his mother. At least, that’s how he made it appear on Twitter. Zeke teased his mom during a back-and-forth on social media that riled up some Cowboys fans.

“Trying to book a room in downtown Indy this weekend. Embassy Suites rooms are going for $939/night,” she wrote. “That price just made me cuss!” In response, the star running back wrote: “well looks like u aren’t going.”

This back-and-forth between mother and son was innocent enough, but there were many fans on social media that were very unhappy with Elliott and the way that he treats his loved ones.

“Help her out zeke, you make $937,000 a game,” one user wrote in an effort to convince Elliott to break out his credit card. They were not the only person, however, as a multitude came calling for the Cowboys running back to spend some money.

In response to many of these users throwing shade, Elliott’s mother responded by simply saying that he was just messing with her. Additionally, she said that she wouldn’t think of asking him to pay for this high-priced hotel room.

Of course, that didn’t matter to the multiple fans on Twitter. Instead, they simply focused on the sheer amount of money that Elliott is making as part of his six-year contract extension.

Prior to the first game of the regular season, Elliott and the Cowboys agreed to a massive extension that made him the highest-paid running back in the entire league. This deal included $50 million guaranteed and had the potential to top more than $100 million in total value.

For comparison, Elliott became the first player in Dallas Cowboys history to reach the $100 million mark. Although quarterback Dak Prescott will inevitably surpass this deal when he agrees to an extension with the Cowboys or a potential another team in free agency.

Regardless of the comments from Elliott’s mother, the fans on social media still believed that the running back needed to crack open his wallet and fork over the money for this outrageously-priced hotel room. Others, however, looked at the contract details and told Elliott that he just needed to buy the entire hotel and hand out a free room to his mother.

(Photo Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty)