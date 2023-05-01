Ex-WWE Wrestler Charged for Theft and Fraud

A former WWE Superstar has been charged for his involvement in a corruption case in Mississippi. Per CBS Sports, Ted DiBiase Jr. allegedly obtained federal funds from The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program and misappropriated the money for his own personal use. DiBiase is charged along with his co-conspirators John Davis, Christi Webb, Nancy New and others.

DiBiase allegedly used the money to buy a vehicle and a boat as well as for the down payment on the purchase of a house. "DiBiase is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, six counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, and four counts of money laundering," the court document stated.

Former pro-wrestler Ted DiBiase Jr = Brett Favre 2.0



What the hell is it with these rich athletes stealing $Millions from the mouths of needy Mississippi families so that they can buy their fancy shit?! It’s disgusting!#SaveMississippi



🚨FEDERAL INDICTMENT🚨 pic.twitter.com/mh3jCG0NSQ — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) April 25, 2023

DiBiase's companies, Priceless Ventures LLC and Familiae Orientem LLC, allegedly received money through sham contracts from Webb. She was directed to send the money to individuals and companies by Davis, the former executive director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services. Davis would direct MDHS to sub-grant the funds to the Family Resource Center of North Mississippi Inc. (FRC) and Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC), which were operated by Webb and New.

If DiBiase is convicted, he could serve as much as five years in prison for the conspiracy count. The wire fraud counts have a maximum penalty of 20 years, and DiBiase could face up to 10 years in prison for each count of money laundering. DiBiase's brother, Brett and WWE legend Ted DiBiase Sr. were also allegedly involved. The younger DiBiase is not the only notable figure involved as NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre has been named in the scandal.

DiBiase, 40, competed in WWE from 207-2013. In his WWE career, DiBiase won the Million Dollar Championship and the World Tag Team Championship twice with Cody Rhodes. When he left WWE in 2013, DiBiase spent time in the independent circuit and has not wrestled since 2017. His father is known for his time in WWE in the 1980s and 1990s. The elder DiBiase won Millon Dollar Championship twice, the Tag Team Championship three times, King of the Ring in 1988 and is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame.