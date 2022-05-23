Ex-NFL Player Arrested for Assault After Brawl With United Airlines Employee

✖

A former NFL player was arrested and charged after getting into an altercation with a United Airlines employee. Brendan Langley, who currently plays for the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League (CFL), was seen on video punching an employee after being slapped in the face. When Langley was slapped, he told someone in the video "Did you see that?" before punching the employee in the face multiple times. And despite being knocked to the ground and bloodied, the employee got up and attempted to fight Langley again.

"He works at the airport and he assaulted me," Langley said. According to the Daily Mail, the fight began when Langley used a wheelchair to transport his luggage instead of a paid-for luggage cart which cost $5. Langley was arrested and charged with simple assault, but the employee, who attacked Langley first in the video, was not booked. According to TMZ Sports, the employee was fired by United following the incident.

"United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or on board our planes and we are working with local authorities to further investigate this matter," a spokesperson for United Airlines said in a statement. The altercation happened at Neward Airport in New Jersey on Thursday, May 19.

Langley, 27, was selected by the Denver Broncos in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He started his career at the cornerback position and played in 11 games his rookie season. Langley recorded six tackles while also returning six kicks for 183 yards in 2017. He played in five games in 2018 and posted six tackles while returning four kicks for 64 yards. In March 2019, Langley made the switch from cornerback to wide receiver but was cut by the Broncos in August of that year. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks in January 2020, but his practice squad contract expired later that month. Later that year, Langley played for the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL and saw action for several weeks before the league suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Langley is from Marietta, Georgia and started his college football career with the Georgia Bulldogs in 2013. After spending two years with the program, Langley transferred to Lamar and became an All-Southland Conference selection defensive back and punt return specialist.