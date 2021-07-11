ESPYs 2021: Jimmy V. Award Winner Chris Nikic Shares Inspirational Story

✖

The 2021 ESPY Awards on Saturday included an inspirational moment when Chris Nikic accepted the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. Nikic, 21, was the first person with Down syndrome to compete in an Ironman triathlon and used his moment in the spotlight to inspire those watching from home. He overcame challenges before and during to make history.

Nikic trained for 10 months to race in the November 2020 event, which includes a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a full marathon. He finished the race in 16 hours, 46 minutes and nine seconds, 14 minutes under the Ironman cutoff line, reports USA Today. Even during the race, Nikic faced challenges. At one point, he stepped on a fire ant hill, leading to boils on his ankles from the bites. He also crashed his bike but refused to let that stop him.

"ESPYS are for perseverance, not for ups or downs or whatever," Nikic told USA Today. “It’s about how can I be a better athlete than I was before. How can I be a better triathlete? How can I be a better Ironman? The way that I overcome those obstacles triggered that mindset and I earned the ESPYS because of the work I’ve done." He recalled his father, Nik, telling him that "at the end of this run are your dreams."

Nikic faced obstacles from birth. He needed open-heart surgery when he was only 4 years old and could not walk until he was 4. He didn't learn to ride a bike until recently. Nik worried that his son would fall into a life of isolation. After seeing Nikic get out of shape, they started Ironman training with Ironman veteran Dan Grieb coaching. Grieb ran alongside Nikic in November.

"From the very beginning, it was a fun experience because Chris makes life fun," Grieb told USA Today. "He brings a lot of joy into your life. This was my 17th Ironman event but the one that was the most fun, the most joyful, because it wasn’t about it. It was about helping Chris accomplish his goal and him chasing down his dream."

The secret of Nikic's training was his "1% Better" philosophy. Instead of pushing himself to his limits all at once, Nikic trained to get incrementally better each day. His next goal is to participate in a full Ironman in Hawaii this October and running the New York City Marathon before turning 23. Nikic is also a published author, with his first children's book being released in June and a second coming in October.

During his acceptance speech Saturday, Nikic also displayed a sense of humor. "I am an Ironman, Adidas athlete, public speaker, author, and as you can see ladies, I am adorable, single, and available," he began, before explaining how he overcame his obstacles, notes PEOPLE. "I just got one percent better every day," he explained. "Three years ago, I was 18, overweight, out of shape, excluded, and isolated. But my dream was to be like you, to be included, to be independent, and to marry an amazing woman like my mom."

The Jimmy V Award for Perseverance is named after the late University of North Carolina men's basketball coach Jim Valvano, who died after a battle with adenocarcinoma in 1993. The award was established in 2007. Previous winners include Eric LeGrand, Stuart Scott, Craig Sager, and Jim Kelly.