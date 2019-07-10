ESPYS 2019: Danica Patrick Reminisces Over Awards Show With Rarely Seen Photos and Fans Cannot Get Enough

Danica Patrick is looking back on her historic ESPYS 2018 hosting gig ahead of this year’s awards ceremony. Sharing a series photos featuring herself and boyfriend Aaron Rodgers, the professional race car driver looked back on her gig as the first female host for the show.

“My how time flies!!!!!” Patrick wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “One year ago I got the opportunity to host the espys and I am so grateful….. man did we have some fun!”

“From the writers retreat to the skits to the show and all of the wonderful people. It was an unforgettable experience!” she added. “I have to say, I was scared to say yes. But I realized that if something scares you as much as it excites you, you gotta go for it!!! Tune in tonight for the show!”

Along with photos from Patrick and Rodgers’ red carpet debut as a couple to photos of her different outfits in skits and moments from the show, fans of the athlete were thrilled to revisit her hilarious hosting skills before tonight’s event.

Her mother, Bev Patrick, commented on the touching post and wrote: “Once again you put your mind to doing something new and conquered it like a champ!!”

“Your such a beauty young lady Danica,” one fan wrote.

“Sometimes you got a jump. No risk no reward. You did an awesome job!” another user commented.

“Did a great job last year. Enjoyed watching the show” another fan gushed.

“Do you get Botox or are you just perfect from working out?! Smokin!” yet another Instagram user wrote.

Patrick took on the role of host for the 2018 ESPYS shortly after announcing her retirement from racing.

“My first ESPYS was 2005, and I have been a fan, coming back every year since,” Patrick said in a statement ahead of the 2018 show. “It is the biggest night of the year for sports. Every year, I leave feeling so inspired! I am excited to be able to help celebrate, laugh and cry about the past year in sports with everyone. It’s going to be a great night and one full of more than a few surprises.”

This year, The Last O.G. and 30 Rock star Tracy Morgan will take on the role of host.

“I am very excited to be hosting The ESPYS,” Morgan told ESPN. “I hope my Uncle Sidney Poitier is there with my biological father Tony Dorsett and my second cousin Herschel Walker. And Bo Jackson I want my two dollars back!”