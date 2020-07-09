ESPN's Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks of 2020 List Sparks Heated Reactions

With the NFL 2020 season around the corner, ESPN decided to rank the 10 best quarterbacks in the league. The thing about this list is ESPN asked more than 50 executives, coaches, scouts and players to help find out which 10 quarterbacks stand above the rest. And to no surprise, Patrick Mahomes sits at No. 1 after winning the Super Bowl and being named Super Bowl MVP.

After Mahomes, things get very interesting. Many would think if Mahomes is No. 1, then Lamar Jackson, the reigning MVP, would have to be No. 2, right? That's not the case as Russell Wilson earned that spot while Jackson came in at No. 6. The rest of the list is Aaron Rodgers (No. 3), Deshaun Watson (No. 4), Drew Brees (No. 5), Tom Brady (No. 7), Carson Wentz (No. 8), Dak Prescott (No. 9), and Matthew Stafford (No. 10). Other quarterbacks who received votes are Matt Ryan, Ben Roethlisberger, Kyler Murray, Kirk Cousins, and Jimmy Garoppolo. When it comes to a list like this, fans will have a problem with one, two, or even three players who made the cut. Here's look at what NFL fans had to say about ESPN's top 10 quarterbacks in 2020.