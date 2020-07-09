ESPN's Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks of 2020 List Sparks Heated Reactions
With the NFL 2020 season around the corner, ESPN decided to rank the 10 best quarterbacks in the league. The thing about this list is ESPN asked more than 50 executives, coaches, scouts and players to help find out which 10 quarterbacks stand above the rest. And to no surprise, Patrick Mahomes sits at No. 1 after winning the Super Bowl and being named Super Bowl MVP.
After Mahomes, things get very interesting. Many would think if Mahomes is No. 1, then Lamar Jackson, the reigning MVP, would have to be No. 2, right? That's not the case as Russell Wilson earned that spot while Jackson came in at No. 6. The rest of the list is Aaron Rodgers (No. 3), Deshaun Watson (No. 4), Drew Brees (No. 5), Tom Brady (No. 7), Carson Wentz (No. 8), Dak Prescott (No. 9), and Matthew Stafford (No. 10). Other quarterbacks who received votes are Matt Ryan, Ben Roethlisberger, Kyler Murray, Kirk Cousins, and Jimmy Garoppolo. When it comes to a list like this, fans will have a problem with one, two, or even three players who made the cut. Here's look at what NFL fans had to say about ESPN's top 10 quarterbacks in 2020.
Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady aren't among the NFL's five best QBs? That's what this vote says 😳
Check out the full rankings here: https://t.co/QYZJ8fbzYm pic.twitter.com/lT1cadcA0l— ESPN (@espn) July 8, 2020
ESPN asked 50 people who work in the nfl to rank their top 10 QBs. Earn posted the results. What are you missing?— jim_rude_41-33 (@rude_41) July 9, 2020
LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/z1kyBKhXL8— . (@condoneKodak) July 8, 2020
ESPN's poll of Top 10 QBs:
1. Mahomes
2. Wilson
3. Rodgers
4. Watson
5. Brees
6. Lamar
7. Brady
8. Wentz
9. Prescott
10. Stafford
I still don't get how Rodgers/Brady made this Top-10 list, they had subpar seasons statistically.
(No, that doesn't mean Garoppolo should get in).— Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) July 8, 2020
No Cam Newton!??https://t.co/Omz2WTx1W0— Chris Curtis (@_ChrisCurtis) July 8, 2020
they got dak in the top 10 qbs? pic.twitter.com/jsRMNNq6pp— kirby (@Kiiiirbs) July 9, 2020
In no world should Wentz and Dak be ahead of Stafford.
I'll allow Brady for now but we'll see how the season plays out.https://t.co/4uVyYuLNXT— Eric Lloyd (@EricLloyd) July 8, 2020
“Top 10 QBs This Upcoming Season, according to Poll Conducted by ESPN with 50 NFL Personnel”— Omar N. (@omz007) July 9, 2020
Look at the list honestly and put them in a more realistic spot based on the numbers & this season’s outlook for them.@CowboyJobu @E2BLUEntertain1 @LawsNation @MyCowboysFamily #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/TNRiCyq69V
Just saw ESPN's Top 10 QBs for 2020 list... pic.twitter.com/7s8zdJiWBT— William S. (@IAmHyPerion_FPH) July 8, 2020
Wtf is this pic.twitter.com/3IhSTdT51h— Mo🌊 (@LamarHeisman) July 8, 2020
An NFL evaluator ranked Tom Brady as the best QB in the league entering the 2020 season.
I want you to let that sink in....https://t.co/tvnZnz4ywd https://t.co/sD1aElXspF— Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) July 8, 2020
2 thoughts on this:
1. By what method would the top 10 QBs be determined following the 2020 season?— Ken McKusick (@FilmstudyRavens) July 8, 2020
2. This is a fairly clear indication why "NFL Personnel" whether that includes players, scouts, front office, or whatever, is not equivalent to prescience. #Ravensflock https://t.co/p48yeszvPs
Y’all know some of those QBs are grandfathered into top 10 rankings at this point.— Kei (@RealMamaEagle) July 8, 2020
Tom Brady is not top 5 at this point and neither is Drew Brees.
I can see Jackson not being on the list since he's not "proven" like the others. One year doesn't make you top five automatically.— George (@TooTallDerr) July 8, 2020
Mahomes shouldnt be one. Top 5 tho. Also overpaid and KC fans can cry about it in 2 years. Clowns.— Hutch Dilbert (@DilbertHutch) July 8, 2020
Aaron Rodgers stat ranks in 2019
#21 in comp %
#11 in yards
#11 in TD
#1 in INT%
#16 in Y/G
#18 in Y/A
#12 in rate
#9 in game winning drives
#13 in 4th quarter comebacks
This screams top 3 quarterbacks— Angel (@bellingersworId) July 8, 2020
I would move Brees and Rodgers down. Jackson is the second best QB in the league— Sean Nyhus (@SeanNyhus) July 8, 2020
Brady > Brees any day. At least Brady didn’t get a lot of his stats in garbage time. Has more than triple the playoff wins. Brady the GOAT Brees ain’t even top 5 all time.— Sam Sterling (@DequavisL) July 9, 2020
Lamar isnt in the same breath as Mahomes or Russell Wilson— PayDirt SportsCards (@ClaytonSmith084) July 8, 2020
6 time Super Bowl champion maybe ? Lmao 😂 What sport were you watching ?— Michael Housefield (@dj_ironmike) July 8, 2020
Who thinks Tom Brady IS Top 5???? That noodle arm is washed— Itown Hard (@itownhard) July 9, 2020