ESPN’s ‘SportsCenter’ Anchor Cari Champion Exits Network

ESPN will look a little different as a veteran host is leaving the network. On Thursday, SportsCenter anchor Cari Champion announced she is leaving ESPN. She didn’t announce her next move, but she said the announcement will come in the near future.

“After consulting with mentors, family and friends, I have come to the decision that it’s time to leave ESPN,” Champion wrote. “Over the past 7 years, I’ve grown from hosting First Take to having my own show on SportsCenter, and experiencing so much more in between.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“ESPN will always be apart of my legacy and I am proud to have been a part of theirs,” Champion added in another tweet. “I’m excited about the next chapter and will share soon!”

A number of Champion’s colleagues responded to her tweet. Adam Schefter wrote: “Good luck, Cari. Will miss working together. Wishing you the best.”

“One of the best questioners around, because you have a sense of curiosity, empathy and make everyone feel like they BELONG” Michelle Steele wrote. “You’re a star and can’t wait to see what’s next.”

“Excited for you and your next journey!!” Jessica Mendoza tweeted. “You will crush anything you put your mind to.

“From SportsNation to SportsCenter, thanks for putting me on, and always looking out for me,” Emmanuel Acho added. “One of the realist in the biz!”

Following Champion’s announcement, ESPN released a statement that said: “Cari has been a valued member of the ESPN family beginning with her time on First Take, then on SportsCenter and through her podcast. When she came to us asking to pursue opportunities outside ESPN, we were happy to support her and we wish her the best moving forward.

Champion joined ESPN in 2012 and she became the host of First Take. At that time she was working with Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless who is now on FS1 co-hosting the show Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe. Champion then moved on to Sportsnation as she replaced Michelle Beadle. She has been an anchor of SportsCenter since 2015 where she has been working the lunch hour with David Lloyd.

With Champion leaving, ESPN announced changes to the daytime version of SportsCenter. Champion was anchoring the show from Los Angeles while Lloyd was in Bristol, Conn. Starting in February, the show will air directly from Bristol with Elle Duncan and Matt Barrie handling the show on Monday-Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m. ET. Lloyd and Hannah Storm will take care of the show on Friday.