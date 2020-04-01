ESPN Moves up Release Date for Michael Jordan Documentary Series Amid Conravirus Pandemic

ESPN has made the decision to release its 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls earlier than originally planned. The documentary, which is called The Last Dance, was scheduled to be released in June. Now, the series will tip-off on April 19, and it will air on Sunday night over five weeks through May 17. This move was made due to the coronavirus pandemic growing all over the world. Sports have come to a stop in the U.S., and people are stuck at home. ESPN believes pushing up the release date was the right thing to do.

“As society navigates this time without live sports, viewers are still looking to the sports world to escape and enjoy a collective experience,” ESPN said in a statement. “We’ve heard the calls from fans asking us to move up the release date for this series, and we’re happy to announce that we’ve been able to accelerate the production schedule to do just that. This project celebrates one of the greatest players and dynasties ever, and we hope it can serve as a unifying entertainment experience to fill the role that sports often play in our lives, telling a story that will captivate everyone, not just sports fans.”

“Michael Jordan and the ’90s Bulls weren’t just sports superstars, they were a global phenomenon,” director Jason Hehir said in a statement. “Making The Last Dance was an incredible opportunity to explore the extraordinary impact of one man and one team. For nearly three years, we searched far and wide to present the definitive story of an era-defining dynasty and to present these sports heroes as humans. I hope viewers enjoy watching our series as much as we enjoyed the opportunity to make it.”

The Last Dance will focus on Jordan’s final season with the Bulls (1997-98). The six-time NBA champion is interviewed as well as former U.S. President Barack Obama, Kobe Bryant, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Phil Jackson, Steve Kerr, Roy Williams, Justin Timberlake and Bob Costas, who were all seen in the trailer that was shown last year.

The 1997-98 Bulls had their share of success, defeating the Utah Jazz in the NBA Finals to win their third consecutive championship and sixth title in eight years. Along with winning his sixth championship, Jordan won his fifth and final NBA MVP award, and he also won his third and final NBA Finals MVP award that season. However, once the season was over, Jordan retired from the game, Scottie Pippen was traded to the Houston Rockets, and Dennis Rodman left to play for the Los Angeles Lakers.