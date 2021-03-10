ESPN Anchor Crushed by Part of Falling Set Wall During Live Broadcast

✖

An incident occurred on Tuesday during an ESPN FC Radio broadcast. A piece of wall fell over and landed on analyst Carlos Orduz. The feed immediately went to commercial as other analysts went to check on him. According to TMZ Sports, Orduz avoided serious injury.

He released a video on Twitter saying that he was fine. "They've already checked me; absolutely nothing happened apart from the scare," Orduz said. He also explained that he underwent extra examination after those in charge of a program called an ambulance. He walked away with only bumps and bruises. He avoided fractures and serious injuries.

Carlos Orduz says he’s “fine” after a piece of the set at ESPN Bogotá came crashing down on him Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/6Xvh0Sht95 — Vidman 📹 Dan Lauckner (@vidman) March 10, 2021

"Have seen lots of shows described as having a 'hard-hitting panel,' but never seen that literally & hopefully never will again. Wow. Thankfully, Carlos is ok. The stunned look on the anchor's face says it all. Could have been really nasty," one Twitter user commented after watching the clip. They were among the many expressing surprises in the aftermath of the set collapse.

The incident occurred during the opening moments of the broadcast. Francisco Javier Vélez gave an introduction, talking about the stunning elimination of Juventus from the UEFA Champions League. However, the conversation quickly stopped as the part of the wall came tumbling down and caught the entire on-set crew by surprise.

The set dressing landed on Orduz and violently knocked him onto the desk. Velez later posted a video on his Twitter account to reassure the audience. He said that Orduz was fortunately in perfect condition after the incident. Orduz then posted his own video and addressed his overall health.

"Good evening, a special greeting. I am Carlos Orduz," the ESPN Colombia analyst said. "Regarding the incident that happened tonight at the start of our ESPN Radio program, I want to tell you that I’m fine, they’ve already checked me, absolutely nothing happened apart from the scare. Much peace of mind, I thank you for your solidarity and all the messages."

"I must tell you that I am fine," Orduz added Twitter. "Thank God." Several other people chimed in after watching the video and expressed gratitude about Orduz avoiding injuries in the frightening incident. "That looked awful. Glad he is okay," one person tweeted.