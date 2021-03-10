Champions League: Porto Eliminates Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus With Stunning Goal

✖

The UEFA Champions League continued on Tuesday with more high-profile matches. One featured Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus against FC Porto. Juventus won the match 3-2 but still suffered elimination on the 4-4 aggregate scoreline.

The dramatic elimination occurred in the 117th minute. Sergio Oliveira had a free-kick, which he launched toward the Juventus goal. The ball went through Ronaldo's legs and rocketed toward the net. The goalie dove and tried to deflect the shot, but his hand merely slowed the ball. Juventus' Adrien Rabiot headed in a goal to give his team the win on the night, but it was too late.

Porto's winning goal went right through Ronaldo's legs 😳 (via @UCLonCBSSports)pic.twitter.com/XeURVQqCqJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 9, 2021

Following his kick that eliminated Ronaldo and Juventus, Oliveira earned Player of the Match honors. This marked the second time in the Champions League that he walked away with the award. Oliveira also earned Player of the Match after a 2-1 victory over Juventus on Feb. 17.

With the win over Juventus, Porto became the second team to secure a trip to the next round of Champions League action. Dortmund also booked their trip earlier in the day with a victory over Sevilla after superstar Erling Haaland scored two more goals, bringing his Champions League total to 20 in 14 games. The two teams will now move on to the quarterfinals and wait to see who else makes the cut.

According to Porto reporter Carlos Machado, the team will still be an underdog as the Champions League action continues. However, he explained that there is an opportunity for the team to find success. The most important factor will be the health of the players.

Cristiano Ronaldo after being knocked out of the Champions League 💔 pic.twitter.com/BQxYrugIU2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 9, 2021

"They were the last team from outside the big five European leagues to win this trophy and they have proved this term how competitive they can be at this level," Machado wrote. "They are consistent defensively, have the soul and passion of an inspirational coach and can be clinical up front. Barring injuries to key players, they can compete with anyone."

Whether Porto can compete and reach the semifinals remains to be seen. However, the fans will not have to wait for very long to find out. The quarterfinals' first legs are set to begin on April 6-7. The second legs will take place on April 13-14.