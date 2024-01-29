Eminem Flips off San Francisco 49ers Fans During NFC Championship Game

Eminem was enjoying the NFC Championship game until the second half. He was having so much fun that he was trolling San Francisco 49ers fans when the team was down big to the Detroit Lions, a team the Grammy Award-winning rapper supports. During the game played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Eminem was seen flipping off 49ers fans while watching the game from his suite. This was during the first half when the Lions jumped to a 24-7 lead.

It looked like Eminem was going to the Super Bowl with the Lions. But the 49ers and their fans got the last laugh as the team rallied in the second half to beat the Lions 34-31. The Lions missed a chance at playing in their first Super Bowl in team history, but it was arguably the best season, at least in the modern era, as they won 12 regular season games, clinched the NFC North and made their first appearance in the NFC Championship since the 1991 season.

.@Eminem at the game today. Full on mood! pic.twitter.com/LXV2BcGWRr — Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) January 29, 2024

"Sometimes you can only say so much," Campbell told reporters after the game, per CBS Sports. "(Sometimes) you gotta live it, unfortunately. You gotta get your heart ripped out, which we did. And it's a lesson learned. And look, I told those guys, 'This may have been our only shot.' Do I think that? No. Do I believe that? No. However, I know how hard it is to get here. I am well aware. It's gonna be twice as hard to get back to this point next year."

Campbell continued (per ESPN): "That's the reality. And if we don't have the same hunger and the same work — which is a whole nother thing — once we get to the offseason, then we've got no shot of getting back here. I don't care how much better we did or what we add or what we draft. It's irrelevant. It's going to be tough. But then our division's going to be loaded back up. You're not hiding from anybody anymore. Everybody's going to want a piece of you, which is fine. So, it's hard. You want to make the most of every opportunity, and we had an opportunity — and we just couldn't close it out, and it stings."

The 49ers have won the NFC title for the second time in four years. They will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11.