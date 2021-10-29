Elon Musk Is Now Richer Than Every Major Sports Franchise in the US

CEO of Tesla Elon Musk has crossed another insane wealth marker. Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index recently reported that Musk, the richest man in the world, is now worth $302 billion, making him wealthier than Bill Gates and Warren Buffet combined. Not only that, but Musk Is currently rich enough to buy every major sports franchise in the Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association, National Football League, and National Hockey League. Front Office Sports‘s pointed out this chilling fact on Twitter, explaining that all of those teams are worth a combined $241 billion.

Musk recently eclipsed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the rankings for richest person in the world after a surge in SpaceX stock prices and sales. Bezos is currently worth $199 billion. Bezos has held the title of the world’s richest man since 2017, but Musk, Gates, and other billionaires have always been hot on his heels. Earlier this month, share prices for SpaceX stock jumped by 33 percent, and the company itself was valued at about $100 billion. According to Bloomberg, that added about $11 billion to Musk’s personal wealth, along with the $60 billion he has picked up this year from the strong performance of Tesla stock.

Today Elon Musk became the richest man in the world with his net worth reaching $255 billion



What's crazier?



He is now worth more than every MLB, NBA, and NFL team…combined at $241 billion pic.twitter.com/MZXe64M0qk — Liam Killingstad (@LiamKillingstad) October 25, 2021

The timing of this shuffle does not look great for Bezos, who has been trying to compete with Musk in what many call the “billionaire space race.” This month, his company Blue Origin sent a space shuttle up with Star Trek star William Shatner onboard. The stunt was not enough to compete with the contracts attained by Musk’s SpaceX. To add insult to injury, Musk tweeted a silver medal at Bezos.

As always, headlines about the ultra-wealthy sparked some angry discussions on social media. Musk is often criticized for performing less philanthropy than over billionaires, and for allowing his workers to be underpaid and mistreated while he makes profits. Many tweeted sardonic jokes about whether Musk’s work ethic reflected his earnings, or how he could put that money to good use. Visualizations and analogies explaining how that money relates to real-life metrics began to circulate and were all the more alarming given the current climate in the labor market.

According to a report by CNBC, Musk has pledged to give away $150 million in 2021 – approximately 0.065 percent of his new net worth. There is no word on whether his windfall will lead him to raise this figure a bit.