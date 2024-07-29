'Uncaring and Narcissistic': Elon Musk's Daughter Speaks out Against Him

Elon Musk's daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, is speaking out against her father. Wilson, 20, slammed the Tesla CEO as an "uncaring and narcissistic" father who was cruel to her during her childhood for being feminine in her first public interview.

Wilson's comments to NBC News come after Musk made comments about his daughter's transgender identity, calling her "not a girl" and figuratively "dead." The SpaceX founder also claimed he had been "tricked" into authorizing gender-affirming care for his daughter when she was 16, a claim Wilson was quick to refute.

(Photo: Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc., at the US Capitol in Washington DC. on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. - Samuel Corum/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

"I think he was under the assumption that I wasn't going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged," said Wilson, who along with her twin brother, was born to Musk's first wife, author Justine Musk. "Which I'm not going to do, because if you're going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I'm not just gonna let that slide."

Wilson continued that for as long as she can remember, Musk has been an absent father, despite having joint custody of his children. When he was present, Wilson said her father was "cold," "very quick to anger," "uncaring and narcissistic." Wilson recalled being punished for having a voice that was too high when she was just in elementary school, calling Musk's treatment "cruel."

(Photo: Elon Musk attends 'Exploring the New Frontiers of Innovation: Mark Read in Conversation with Elon Musk' session during the Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity 2024 – Day Three on June 19, 2024, in Cannes, France. - Marc Piasecki / Getty Images)

Musk spoke publicly about Wilson last week during an interview with psychologist and conservative commentator Jordan Peterson, deadnaming his daughter and saying she was "dead, killed by the woke mind virus." Then on X (formerly Twitter), Musk claimed that Wilson was "born gay and slightly autistic," going on to fit gay stereotypes like loving musicals and using the word "fabulous" to describe clothing at age 4.

Wilson spoke out against the comments made by her father on Threads at the time, writing that her father's account was "entirely fake." She continued, "This entire thing is completely made up and there's a reason for this. He doesn't know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn't there, and in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness."