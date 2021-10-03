Grimes Reveals Truth Behind Situation With Elon Musk After Viral Photos Spread

Grimes (born Claire Boucher) and Elon Musk broke up after three years together, and the singer handled the split in an odd way, walking the streets of Los Angeles in a futuristic elf outfit while reading Karl Marx’s Communist Manifesto. Twitter had many thoughts about this attention-seeking behavior, and the “Entropy” singer took to Instagram and claimed that it was all just a prank.

“I was really stressed when paparazzi wouldn’t stop following me this wk but then I realized it was opportunity to troll,” Grimes claimed. “I swear this headline omg wtf haha im dead.” The headline In question read “Grimes seen reading Karl Marx following split with world’s richest man Elon Musk.”

“Full disclosure I’m still living with e and I am not a communist,” she continued, delving into political nonsense. “Although there are some very smart ideas in this book -but personally I’m more interested in a radical decentralized ubi that I think could potentially be achieved thru crypto and gaming but I haven’t ironed that idea out enough yet to explain it. Regardless my opinions on politics are difficult to describe because the political systems that inspire me the most have not yet been implemented.”

“Anyway if paparazzi keep chasing me perhaps I will try to think of more ways to meme – suggestions welcome!” she concluded. Grimes and Musk split in September after the couple welcomed their son, X Æ A-Xii Musk, in May. While they may not be together romantically anymore, they seem to still be amicable –– at least for baby X’s sake. Musk made the announcement, sharing that they both still “love each other.” He says the relationship dissolved because of their strenuous work commitments. “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms,” he explained. It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now, and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

It seems like Grimes has been putting her extra alone time to work on her music, releasing a new single, something she says she’s been working on since the birth of her son brought on a “rebirth” in her life. The singer is currently working on a new series on Fox, Alter Ego. “Now that I’m getting older I’m like, ‘Man I hate that, I don’t care about that,’” Grimes told reporters earlier this month when talking about her career. “I feel like this show is accelerating a lot of these ideas that could really democratize the music industry and make it less about people who look the part.”