Mark Zuckerberg Accepts Elon Musk's Offer to Fight in a Cage

It looks like we are going to see one of the biggest fights in social media history. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter owner Elon Musk have been battling on social media for months, and now the two seem to be ready to fight for real. Recently, Musk said on Twitter, "I'm up for a cage match if he is" in a response to a thread making light of Zuckerberg's love for jiu-jitsu. It was then reported that Zuckerberg accepted the challenge from Musk via his Instagram Story.

"Send Me Location," Zuckerberg wrote which included a screenshot of Musk's tweet. On Wednesday Musk said he wanted the fight at the "Vegas Octagon" and then implied he will beat Zuckerberg by just laying on top of him and do nothing. Odds are a fight won't happen, but who would win if the two billionaires got into a cage? Musk is 51 and claims to have been in "real hard-core street fights." Zuckerberg is 39 and has won jiu-jitsu tournaments.

"Zuckerberg is more about hiking and high endurance activities that naturally build a leaner body," a spokesperson from Total Shape said. "In contrast, Musk is more in favor of strength training and will have power in his corner. Therefore, when it comes down to who would win, it is agility vs strength. Competitors with high levels of agility continue to make their way to the top of the sport time and time again. An example being Conor McGregor, whose speed and agility has become gold standard."

Musk purchased Twitter last year for $44 billion. Earlier this year, Musk attacked Zuckerberg for having a democratic bias on Facebook. "Some things are priceless," he said to Tucker Carlson, per UnHerd. "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy…[and] the speech needs to be as transparent and truthful as possible."

Zuckerberg, who also owns Instagram along with Facebook, spoke to The Verge last year and said he wasn't sure if Twitter was better off with Musk at the helm. "I don't know," he said. "I think this is another one of these things that it's really unclear how it'll actually turn out. So obviously, it's out there, and I think it's interesting as a saga, like you're saying, but I think even at this point, it's not actually clear what's going to happen."