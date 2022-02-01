Eli Manning Takes Fun Jab at Tom Brady Following Retirement Announcement

Eli Manning took a fun jab at Tom Brady following his retirement. The former New York Giants quarterback took to Twitter to send a message to Brady who announced his retirement Tuesday morning. In the video, Manning mentions how he beat Brady and the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl twice.

“22 years, seven Super Bowls, multiple MVPs. I mean really no one did it better than you during your time, and so it was an honor and privilege just to watch you compete, watch you play, and to do it at such a high level for so long. In your 22nd year, you were playing as good as you ever were,” Manning said, per ClutchPoints. “Good luck in retirement, congratulations on an unbelievable career, and I appreciate your generosity in at least sharing a few of those Super Bowls with me.”

https://twitter.com/EliManning/status/1488594911872143361?s=20&t=0z9JGRIUDXFu3_5-e-tJMA

Manning won his first Super Bowl during the 2007 season when the Giants took down the Patriots, who were undefeated at the time. The second win came in 2012, and Manning was named Super Bowl MVP in both contests. Brady has played in 10 Super Bowls and has won seven of them with the losses being against Manning and the Giants and Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Both Manning and Brady and in a very exclusive class. They are two of five players in NFL history who have won multiple Super Bowl MVP awards. Brady has won the most with five and Manning is tied with two other players with two (Bart Starr, Terry Bradshaw). Joe Montana has the second-most Super Bowl MVPs with three.

Brady spent his first 20 seasons with the Patriots and his final two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After winning six Super Bowls with the Patriots, Brady led the Buccaneers to their first championship in 18 when he joined the team in 2020.

“His impact on our team and community was immediate and profound, the Glazer family, who owns the Bucs, said in a statement. “Tom’s remarkable NFL journey has come to an end, but we will continue to celebrate his legendary career as the greatest quarterback of all time and are appreciative and grateful for the time he spent as a Buccaneer. Saying goodbye to a legend is never easy, but we wish him continued success in retirement.”