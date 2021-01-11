Eagles Owner Jeff Lurie Explains Why He Fired Doug Pederson

✖

The Philadelphia Eagles made a shocking move on Monday as they fired head coach Doug Pederson. Many fans and experts are asking why considering he led the team to their first Super Bowl win in franchise history three years ago. Eagles Owner Jeff Lurie released a statement on Pederson, explaining why the decision was made.

"I have spent the last few weeks evaluating everything from this past year and looking ahead," Lurie said, as NBC Sports Philadelphia reported. "We are all very disappointed with the way our season went and eager to turn things around, not just for next season but also for the future of the franchise. Coach (Doug) Pederson and I had the opportunity to sit down and discuss what that collective vision would look like moving forward. After taking some time to reflect on these conversations, I believe it is in both of our best interests to part ways."

Lurie went on to say that Pederson "will always be family to me." He then added everyone in the organization understands the type of man and coach that he is, and how much he means to all of us as well as the City of Philadelphia." At the end of the statement, Lurie revealed that he made the decision to let Pederson got it was the best move for everyone involved.

"As the leader of this organization, it is imperative for me to do what I believe is best for everyone as we look ahead to the future and move into our next chapter," he stated. "I know that we have work to do to get back to where we want to be, but I also believe that we have an exceptionally strong group of people in this organization who can help set us up for future success."

Pederson being fired comes after the team finished the 2020 season 4-11. There were a lot of issues with the team this past season, including quarterback Carson Wentz who was benched for rookie Jalen Hurts. Wentz was inactive for the final game of the year, and there were reports of him asking for a trade.

"No matter what, you were always right there with us," Pederson said in a statement to the fans, as ESPN reported. "Although I am disappointed that this chapter of my career has come to an end, I am extremely proud of what we accomplished together. Through all the ups and downs, one thing remained constant about our team -- an unwavering commitment to battle through adversity and to achieve our goals not as individuals, but as a collective unit."