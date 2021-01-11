Doug Pederson: Eagles Fans Lose it After Head Coach's Firing

Monday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles created headlines by firing head coach Doug Pederson. The former assistant to Andy Reid saw his tenure come to an end after five years, three playoff appearances, and a victory in the Super Bowl. The team will now move forward and try to find a new head coach that can lead the Eagles to an NFC East crown after a disappointing 4-11-1 season.

When fans of the Eagles heard that a new era was on the horizon, they responded with a wide array of comments. Some applauded the move and said that the victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII was "a fluke" and would not happen again. Others said that they will miss Pederson and thanked him for winning seasons and playoff appearances. The comments continued as many people tried to predict the future of the Eagles.