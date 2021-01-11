Doug Pederson: Eagles Fans Lose it After Head Coach's Firing
Monday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles created headlines by firing head coach Doug Pederson. The former assistant to Andy Reid saw his tenure come to an end after five years, three playoff appearances, and a victory in the Super Bowl. The team will now move forward and try to find a new head coach that can lead the Eagles to an NFC East crown after a disappointing 4-11-1 season.
When fans of the Eagles heard that a new era was on the horizon, they responded with a wide array of comments. Some applauded the move and said that the victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII was "a fluke" and would not happen again. Others said that they will miss Pederson and thanked him for winning seasons and playoff appearances. The comments continued as many people tried to predict the future of the Eagles.
I may never see another Super Bowl win for the Eagles in my life time. My Dad never saw one. Thank you Doug Pederson for coaching that team. Still the only game I'll rewatch start to finish.
Nothing but success going forward.— Geoffrey Cohen (@geoffreycohen) January 11, 2021
Well Eagles fans, it's back to mediocrity.— Carlton Nicholas (@CarltonNicholas) January 11, 2021
Lord of the rings or @eagles front office? pic.twitter.com/JgrCIcs3xo— Trev (@AintABurnerAcct) January 11, 2021
Bieniemy is waiting for the “perfect job”. I’m an Eagles fan and I’m not sure Philly is that— Dillon Forcucci (@forcucci_dillon) January 11, 2021
FIRE HOWIE!!!!— IMPEACH, REMOVE, INDICT, NOW!!!! (@TERRYONEMORETI1) January 11, 2021
I do not get this logic by @eagles. I admit a casual fan, but 1 bad year seriously? #nfltwitter— DJJR (@djjr07) January 11, 2021
This decision doesn’t feel right and it’s upsetting to see. Thanks for the pure joy you brought to our city, Doug. You will always have a special place in the heart of all Eagles fans. https://t.co/qEqA5bXWJR— Lauren (@RedSTROLLOCup) January 11, 2021
You fired the wrong guy. Find someone that can draft.— Jim Coarse ⛵ (@JimCoarse) January 11, 2021
The Eagles are the biggest dumpster fire in the league— poverty franchise (@PhillyfanLII) January 11, 2021
@Eagles im more anxious to find out who we get at D.C. than H.C.— ChuckLee (@WeTalkSportz) January 11, 2021
Eagles fired Doug bc they know that bowl run was a fluke!!!— Savo. (@Keemelo) January 11, 2021
@Eagles y’all better hope you’re right about this pic.twitter.com/rj10fXAiew— Dylan Saunders (@dSaun25) January 11, 2021
Eagles entire organization has become such a disaster. What coach would want to come work under a GM who always points the finger when things don't go well— Munir (@MunirBouzid) January 11, 2021
Eagle fans who are running Doug Pederson out of town quickly forget that he did the impossible.......HE WON A SUPERBOWL— jbillz94 (@jbillz94) January 11, 2021
This is only surprising because the Eagles were so late in doing it. That SB Ring is looking more and more like a fluke every day.
(Granted, a ring is still a ring). https://t.co/3Yw6c6MCDj— Tyler Mair (@mairican) January 11, 2021