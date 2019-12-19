Dwyane Wade Just Shared the Cutest Video While Playing With His Daughter Kaavia

Dwyane Wade is having a lot of fun with his daughter, Kaavia. The former NBA star recently shared a video that shows him playing with Kaavia and teaching her to say good night. The video posted on Wade’s Instagram page, was captioned with three simple words: “Good night world!”

The sweet moment led to a number of his fans responding to the post, and chiming into the comments section of his social media share with a plethora of remarks.

“So sweet. I see you are Truly enjoying retirement,” wrote one fan.

“She said she not going to bed this early, it’s 5 o’clock flash,” another fan wrote.

“Goodnight Kaav!!! Tell your mom I said goodnight too,” a third fan added.

“Adorable, Gorgeous Baby Girl!” another fan added.

The mother of Kaavia is actress Gabrielle Union. Wade and Union got married in 2014 and had her via surrogate last year. Union has been in the news lately as she was let go from the NBC series America’s Got Talent. Wade went to Twitter to express his frustration on the matter.

“Men lie, Women lie, numbers don’t’ Over this past year I’ve been approached by many people saying that my wife [Gabrielle Union] is the main reason they’ve started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show,” he wrote. “So when I got the news that my wife was being fired — my first question was obviously why!? I am still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows [Gabrielle Union] or have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture.”

Wade continued: “As proud as I were of her being selected as a judge on #AGT — I am even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that’s US. So [cheers] to you [Gabrielle Union] on not losing sight of the lessons we’ve talked about teaching our daughter and for kicking a— while you were on that platform. Number 1 judge on one of the biggest shows in the world‼️”

Wade retired from the NBA this year. He spent the majority of his career with Miami Heat, but he also played for the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers. Wade helped the Heat win three NBA Championships and was named NBA Finals MVP in 2006. He was also named to the All-Star team 13 times.