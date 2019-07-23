Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Weighs in on Tom Brady’s Waterfall Jump With Daughter: ‘This Just Gave Me Anxiety’

Tom Brady is still taking heat for taking 6-year-old daughter Vivian cliff jumping. Fans were quick to sound off on the daredevil stunt, and now celebrities are weighing in.

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, is known as an action star, but even his stomach was turned by the social media video. The 41-year-old, a father himself, maintained that he had all the “faith” in the world in Brady, however.

“You KNOW I have complete faith in you as a man, friend, player and father — but this just gave me anxiety,” he commented on the New England Patriots player’s Instagram post. “Geeezus.”

Other stars, like Diddy and Steph Curry, simply laughed, according to Mercury News.

The quarterback shared the shocking clip on Instagram on Friday, leaving fans holding their breath. It appears the pair planned to jump together, but Vivi had second thoughts at the last second. Instead she was pulled off the cliff into the water below with her father.

“You were suppose to jump,” the NFL player can be heard saying after making it into the water with his daughter.

It appears no one was hurt, but onlookers and social media users were shocked just the same. Someone could be heard gasping and saying, “My God!” in the video. His Instagram comments were filled with dad shamers slamming him for endangering Vivi.

It’s worth noting that Brady did appear to take some precautions before taking the dive with his daughter. He could be heard telling her to, “Go all the way out,” and checked on Vivi several times before their jump.

“Don’t scare us like that! You almost killed her before she had a chance to live,” one commenter wrote.

“When she hesitated, he could of dislocated her shoulder! He snatched her into the water! Smmfh…,” a second admonished.

Not everyone was scared by the video, though. Several commenters stood up for Brady, defending him as a parent.

“so many haters. Let the guy parent his kids how he wants,” one commenter wrote. “Maybe if more parents were like Tom there would be less problems with kids not knowing how to deal with life.”

“y’all can stop talking back about him. that’s his daughter and he has the rights to do whatever. and plus he was probably the one to help her be brave and do that,” a second wrote.

Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen were vacationing in Costa Rica with their children when the video was shot. The family frequents the locale. During their trip, Brady, Bundchen and the kids enjoyed a number of adorable family moments, many of which they shared on social media.

At one point during the trip, the NFL player posted a picture of his daughter sporting football gear. He seized the opportunity to take a dig at teammate Julian Edelman, joking that there may be a new Patriots player on their roster this season.