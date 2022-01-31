Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Has Hilarious Take on Joe Burrow’s Turtleneck and Chain

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showed some love to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and trolled himself at the same time. The SportsCenter Twitter account showed a side-by-side photo of Burrow and Johnson wearing a turtleneck and gold chain. When Johnson saw the photo, he went to Twitter to share his reaction.

“Just two bad ass dudes with a strong drip game and big football dreams,” Johnson wrote. “One is going to the [Super Bowl] and preparing to cement his gridiron legacy.The other is only famous for rocking a fanny pack and a f— up haircut.” The photo of Johnson was from his early days in WWE not too long before he became a major superstar. For Burrow, he received a lot of attention for the chain he was wearing before the Bengals took on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. And it looked like the chain brought some good luck as the Bengals won 27-24 in overtime to earn a trip to Super Bowl LVI.

After the game Burrow was asked by reporters about the chain and if the jewels in the pendant are real.”They’re definitely real,” Burrow said, per Sporting News. “I make too much money to have fake ones.” He was then asked if there was a story behind the jewel-encrusted “JB9″ chain. There’s no story to it,” Burrow said. “It’s just I think it’s pretty cool.”

Burrow, who was drafted by the Bengals No. 1 overall in 2020 has led the team to its first Super Bowl appearance since 1989 (1988 season) and is looking to bring home the team’s first championship and franchise history. He knows what this moment means to the community and is ready to perform well in the team’s final game of the year.

“I think if you would’ve told me before the season started that we’d be going to the Super Bowl, I probably would’ve called you crazy, but then we played a whole season and nothing surprises me now,” Burrow said, per the team’s official website. “I know the kind of guys that we have and the team that we have. There’s still one left and we’re excited about this one. We’ll celebrate tonight and then move on.”