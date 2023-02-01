Duncan Pugh, Australian Bobsledder, Dead at 48

Duncan Pugh, an Australian bobsledder who competed in the 2010 Winter Olympics, died last week, according to The West Australian (per PEOPLE). He was 48 years old. It was reported that Pugh experienced a brain aneurysm on Jan. 24 and died a day later after a "catastrophic brain bleed" that sadly left him in an unrecoverable position, according to the GoFundMe page which has raised over $50,000.

"We are heartbroken and simply lost for words," Pugh's wife McKenzie wrote in his obituary. "Taken far too soon. You were the rock of our family and wore your heart on your sleeve. You were so very proud of our two boys, the best dad anyone could have hoped for. Your passion and determination will forever live on in our boys."

Sad news with the passing of Duncan Pugh at just 48.

A WA track and field athlete (hurdler) he went on to compete in bobsleigh at the 2010 Winter Olympics. He died of a brain aneurysm. pic.twitter.com/bXRnqygL0Y — David Tarbotton (@David_Tarbotton) January 29, 2023

Pugh was with the Australian bobsled team from 2007-2010. He won a bronze medal at the 2009 America's Cup and qualified for the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. He and Jeremy Rolleston were eliminated in the first round after their sled flipped over and saw them slide down the course upside down.

"Our small bobsleigh family has taken a big hit this week with the passing of Pughie — Duncan Pugh Vancouver 2010 Olympian, was and will always be remembered as a legend," a statement from Bobsleigh and Skelton Australia read. "A fantastic father to his boys, a beloved husband, son, brother and uncle to his family. An Olympian with a continued passion for sport. He was adored and highly respected as a teacher and loved by all his friends. Anyone that had a one-on-one conversation with Dunc will know exactly how easy it was to feel comfortable in his presence and grateful for his friendship."

The GoFundMe page says Pugh "was and will always be remembered as a legend. A part of our lives for so many reasons. A fantastic father to his boys, a beloved husband, son, brother and uncle to his family." It also says that Pugh was a fitness coach and also enjoyed rugby. "He was adored and highly respected as a teacher and loved by all his friends, the statement reads. "Anyone that had a one-on-one conversation with Dunc will know exactly how easy it was to feel comfortable in his presence and grateful for his friendship."