Drew Brees Reacts to Tom Brady Breaking His All-Time Passing Yards Record (Exclusive)

Tom Brady passed Drew Bress for the top spot on the NFL’s all-time passing yards list, and both players have recorded 80,000 passing yards in their careers. But how did Brees feel about Brady breaking his record? PopCulture.com recently caught up with Brees who showed a lot of support for Brady as he continues to make history.

“Tom’s an incredible player,” Brees told PopCulture.com “You play that long, you have the opportunity to do some pretty incredible things. And so I’ve competed against him for a long time and he had the chance to break the record, and man, that’s not the only record he’s going to break, I’m sure.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brees is also behind Brady on the all-time passing touchdowns list. Brees finished his career with 571 touchdowns while Brady has 606 passing touchdowns as of this writing. One all-time stat that Brees has Brady beat is completing percentage. Brees completed 67.7% of his passes, which is the second-best total in NFL history. Brady has completed 64.4% of his passes which ties him with Mitchell Trubisky for 19th on the all-time list.

While Brees has nothing but respect for Brady, it’s likely he was happy to see his former team — the New Orleans Saints — take down Brady and the Buccaneers last week. Despite not having Brees, the Saints are playing solid football and have a chance to make the playoffs. If the postseason were to start today, the Saints would be in as a sixth seed. But can they make a run at the Super Bowl without Brees?

“I think that they’re built in a way, with the way that their defense is playing and the way they’re able to run the football with Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, that listen, they absolutely can,” Brees said. “Those are the hallmarks of any good team. And then you sprinkle the ability to really spread the ball around, which they do. I wouldn’t say there’s any one guy on offense that’s the guy that a defense is trying to take away, so you really have to kind of have a plan for how you’re going to play everybody, and I think it’s just a really interesting scenario where you just have so many guys contributing.”