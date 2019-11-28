Drew Brees Named to NFL’s All-Clutch Team

Drew Brees missed six games this year due to a thumb injury, but he’s still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. And while he won’t win the MVP award, he did receive a big honor from NFL.com. Former NFL quarterback David Carr named his All-Clutch team for 2019 and Brees was named as his top clutch-quarterback. Carr put Brees on the team based on what he’s done during his entire career, but he was impressed by how he was able to lead the New Orleans Saints to a big win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

“The 40-year-old quarterback strung together an 11-play, 65-yard drive to set up a 33-yard, game-winning field goal by Wil Lutz. It was the 50th game-winning drive of Brees’ illustrious career, trailing only Peyton Manning (54),” Carr wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Great athletes are often defined by how they play in big moments. Some players tense up or fear making a mistake, while others look for opportunities. Brees is the latter, coming through in the clutch every time. He never looks rattled, and it’s because I believe he and head coach Sean Payton have the entire two-minute offense planned before taking the field.”

Brees has played in six games has thrown 11 touchdowns with four interceptions and has completed 75.7 percent of his passes which leads the NFL. Brees has led the team to four wins in those six starts while his backup, Teddy Bridgewater helped the team win five games while Brees was out.

“I can’t say enough great things about Teddy and his leadership over the last five weeks,” Brees told reporters via Sporting News. “He basically stepped into the role that obviously I would normally have. … addressing the team, addressing the skill players and different things throughout the week.”

“He took on that role. Not just the guy throwing the ball or the guy handing off the ball, but the guy being in charge of the huddle and being a leader.”

Brees recently became the first player in NFL history to throw for over 75,000 yards in his career. He also has thrown 531 touchdowns which is the third-best total in NFL history. And in 2009, Brees reached the top of the NFL mountain as he led the Saints to the Super Bowl and he was named Super Bowl MVP.