Drake Places Six-Figure Super Bowl Bet

Drake is not shy about his love for sports and how far his appreciation goes for the athletes on the court or field. He did so again this week ahead of the Super Bowl, sharing his seven bets placed on the game on social media.

As he shows, the rap star is not worried about dropping nearly $1 million on the big game. As TMZ notes, the exact $965,000 bet will net Drake a massive $3.57 million total in winnings. If you think the bets are crazy, so does the Canadian superstar.

"My psychotic bets for Sunday are in [Stake]," [Please] do not analyze the logic behind these bets there is none." He closed the post with a frustrated emoji. Could that frustration be due to his decision to bet heavily on the Kansas City Chiefs over Philly and the Eagles? A few hundred greased light poles would raise some alarm bells for most here.

The reality is the game is totally a toss-up, so no bet is full lunacy. It just looks that way when a million dollars is on the line.

On top of taking the Chiefs with the main bet, Drake also dropped some separate bets. He put $50,000 each on Patrick Mahomes and Juju Smith-Schuster would score in the matchup. Then he put another $50,000 on the Chiefs scoring in both halves of the Super Bowl, and $30,000 that the Chiefs would win each of the four quarters.

He also put $25,000 that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce would end up the MVP of the game, with another $60k that the tight end would be the position to win MVP. As TMZ notes, this has never happened in Super Bowl history.

Drake placed similar bets earlier in the playoffs. According to the outlet, he walked away with $2 million on a $1 million bet that the Chiefs would defeat the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship.