'Draft Day' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43 on Friday, which stunned Hollywood. He's is known his roles in Black Panther, 42 and the last two Avengers films. But when Boseman was starting his movie career, he landed the role of Vontae Mack in the 2014 film Draft Day. Mack was a top NFL draft prospect who was looking to be selected by the Cleveland Browns. Draft Day also stars Kevin Costner, Jennifer Garner, Dennis Leary and Sam Elliott.

"I read the script really quickly in the middle of the night, and by the time I got to the last page I just felt I had to direct this," Ivan Reitman, the director of Draft Day, said to Sporting News in 2014. "I loved the characters. I loved the complexity. It’s not that I set out to do a sports movie. I just wanted to do a terrific movie that worked for all kinds of audiences. For sports fans, it’s very resonant."

Draft Day received mixed reviews from critics and only made $29.5 million at the box office. However, it helped Boseman become big star and hero for so many fans. Here's a look at what the cast of Draft Day is up to now.