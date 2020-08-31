'Draft Day' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43 on Friday, which stunned Hollywood. He's is known his roles in Black Panther, 42 and the last two Avengers films. But when Boseman was starting his movie career, he landed the role of Vontae Mack in the 2014 film Draft Day. Mack was a top NFL draft prospect who was looking to be selected by the Cleveland Browns. Draft Day also stars Kevin Costner, Jennifer Garner, Dennis Leary and Sam Elliott.
"I read the script really quickly in the middle of the night, and by the time I got to the last page I just felt I had to direct this," Ivan Reitman, the director of Draft Day, said to Sporting News in 2014. "I loved the characters. I loved the complexity. It’s not that I set out to do a sports movie. I just wanted to do a terrific movie that worked for all kinds of audiences. For sports fans, it’s very resonant."
Draft Day received mixed reviews from critics and only made $29.5 million at the box office. However, it helped Boseman become big star and hero for so many fans. Here's a look at what the cast of Draft Day is up to now.
Kevin Costner - Sonny Weaver Jr.
Kevin Costner has not slowed down since Draft Day. In November, fans will be able to see the Academy Award winner in the film Let Him Go with Dianne Lane. He is also currently starring the Paramount series Yellowstone.
Chadwick Boseman - Vontae Mack
As mentioned earlier, Boseman died at the age of 43. However, he made a huge impact in Hollywood, playing T'Challa in Black Panther, Captian America: Civil War and the last two Avengers films. Fans can currently see Boseman in the Netflix film Da 5 Bloods. He will also star in Ma Rainey's Black Room with Viola Davis.
Jennifer Garner - Ali Parker
Jennifer Garner has worked steadily in film and TV since Draft Day. Some of the films Garner has been featured in include Love, Simon, Mother's Day, Peppermint and Wonder Park. In 2018, Garner was in the HBO series Camping with David Tennant and Juliette Lewis. Garner is also very active on Instagram.
Denis Leary - Vince Penn
After Denis Leary starred in Draft Day he was featured in a few more movies before heading back to TV. Fans can currently see Learn in The Moddy's which airs on Fox. In July, the show was renewed for a second season.
Frank Langella - Anthony Molina
Draft Day was one of the six 2014 films that featured Frank Langella. He has continued to work in film and TV as he's getting ready to star in the upcoming movie Trial of the Chicago 7. He was recently seen in the Showtime series Kidding with Jim Carrey.
Ellen Burstyn - Barb Weaver
Ellen Burstyn has starred in films such as American Woman, Lucy in the Sky, The Age of Adaline and The House of Tomorrow since Draft Day. This year, Burstyn will star in Pieces of a Woman with Shia LaBeouf and Vanessa Kirby
Tom Welling - Brian Drew
Tom Welling was known as Clark Kent in the WB/ The CW series Smallville before Draft Day. After Draft Day, Welling has appeared on other TV shows including Lucifer and Batwoman where reprised his role as Kent.