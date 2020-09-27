Donald Trump Reacts to Pac-12 Resuming Football Plans

✖

The Pac-12 CEO Group voted unanimously on Thursday to start the football season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Games will officially begin on Nov. 6, and President Donald Trump is happy about the decision. He reacted to the news by congratulating the players and telling football fans, "you're welcome."

The president posted a short video clip on Twitter after news of the Pac-12's return. In the video, he told the conference to "open up" and start the season. Trump said that the Power Five conference was the last to make the decision after the ACC, SEC, Big 12 and Big Ten all agreed to start their respective seasons. The president then took credit for the return of both the Pac-12 and the Big Ten.

GREAT NEWS! PAC- 12 football is back this Fall! Congrats to the players, their families, the coaches, and the universities. The west coast games will kick off soon – You’re welcome!!! pic.twitter.com/TdEv3oqxgY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2020

"We wish them well and will Pray they don't get sick or don't die of Covid," one person tweeted in response to Trump. Thousands of others took part in the conversation with very different opinions. Some proclaimed that the president committed treason during the 2016 election and said he had a "terrible response" to the coronavirus. Others, however, called for Trump to remain in the Oval Office for another four years. The return of football ultimately became less important during the arguments about the president.

According to the announcement, the Pac-12 will play a seven-game season starting on Friday, Nov. 6. The conference championship game will take place on Friday, Dec. 18. This battle will follow the Big 12 Championship (Dec. 12) and will take place prior to the ACC, SEC and Big Ten Championship Games.

"Based upon updated Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee recommendations that take into account material changes to testing capabilities, the prevalence of COVID-19 and cardiac issues, along with updated state and local health official guidance, the Conference will resume its football, basketball and winter sport seasons," the Pac-12 announced on Thursday. "The football season may now commence for those teams that have the necessary state and local health approvals on November 6."

With the return of the Pac-12 official, there are still questions remaining about practice sessions and fan attendance. Oregon and California have very strict guidelines about mass gatherings. The air quality conditions have also caused issues following several fires on the West Coast.