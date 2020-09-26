Dennis Quaid Slammed After Reportedly Joining Donald Trump's ‘Positive’ Coronavirus Campaign
Dennis Quaid is reportedly joining a COVID-19 relief campaign, but the one in question is catching loads of flak. On Friday, Politico reported that Donald Trump's administration was gearing up to launch an ad campaign to put a positive spin on the US coronavirus response. Quaid and other personalities will apparently speak positively about the government's efforts in what officials call a campaign to "defeat despair" tied to the pandemic.
The outlet reports that the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) $300 million of CDC funds on the campaign. Producers have already interviewed Quaid and singer CeCe Winans, and they are attempting to rope in Garth Brooks and Dr. Mehmet Oz. HHS spokesman Michael Caputo has spearheaded the push and recently wrote said that it was "demanded of me by the president of the United States. Personally."
This ad campaign has drawn ire due to Trump's alleged personal involvement, questions about the CDC funds used and the government's desire to put a positive spin on a pandemic that is projected to kill 214,000 to 226,000 Americans by Oct. 17 (per the CDC). Due to Quaid's involvement, Twitter users are grilling the actor, as well. Some fans have expressed extreme disappointment in the Parent Trap and Day After Tomorrow star's decision to participate in the controversial ad blitz. Scroll through to read their thoughts.
prevnext
My eternal crush on Dennis Quaid is over, since he's appearing in a Trump ad. His abs are dead to me
- Libby Gelman-Waxner— Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) September 26, 2020
prevnext
I never liked him. But now I really don’t like him anymore— Michaela Charlesworth (@MichaelaCharl10) September 26, 2020
prevnext
I’m still lost why the GOP spent 300 million to get Dennis Quaid and Garth Brooks to do commercials when they could have gotten Randy Quaid, James Woods, and Toby Keith for 3 Bud Light tall boys, two packs of smokes, and a Penthouse magazine.— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 26, 2020
prevnext
The never ending grift that is this White House. Never. Ending.— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 26, 2020
As an aside- so Dennis Quaid is actually the worst Quaid brother? 🤔 https://t.co/zdJZsRAR4C
prevnext
Dennis Quaid’s most successful role was a scientist trying to convince politicians Climate Change is real...and now he’s supporting Donald Trump?
I guess he should’ve won an Oscar. pic.twitter.com/LNjwcOeC0E— CK (@charley_ck14) September 26, 2020
prevnext
I'd say Dennis Quaid is canceled for being a Trump shill, but I'm pretty sure the past two decades have canceled Dennis Quaid anyway.— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) September 26, 2020
prevnext
I'm pretty sad to learn that Dennis Quaid is a Trumper. He just didn't seem the type to embrace pure evil and hatred.— 🎃🌻🍂 Lucia - Sanity in the South🍂 🌻🎃 (@ResistSister111) September 26, 2020
prev
Dennis Quaid should listen to his son. 🌊 https://t.co/AzJryNVksT— Jamie 🌊 (@mst3kfan4eva) September 26, 2020