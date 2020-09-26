Dennis Quaid Slammed After Reportedly Joining Donald Trump's ‘Positive’ Coronavirus Campaign

Dennis Quaid is reportedly joining a COVID-19 relief campaign, but the one in question is catching loads of flak. On Friday, Politico reported that Donald Trump's administration was gearing up to launch an ad campaign to put a positive spin on the US coronavirus response. Quaid and other personalities will apparently speak positively about the government's efforts in what officials call a campaign to "defeat despair" tied to the pandemic.

The outlet reports that the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) $300 million of CDC funds on the campaign. Producers have already interviewed Quaid and singer CeCe Winans, and they are attempting to rope in Garth Brooks and Dr. Mehmet Oz. HHS spokesman Michael Caputo has spearheaded the push and recently wrote said that it was "demanded of me by the president of the United States. Personally."

This ad campaign has drawn ire due to Trump's alleged personal involvement, questions about the CDC funds used and the government's desire to put a positive spin on a pandemic that is projected to kill 214,000 to 226,000 Americans by Oct. 17 (per the CDC). Due to Quaid's involvement, Twitter users are grilling the actor, as well. Some fans have expressed extreme disappointment in the Parent Trap and Day After Tomorrow star's decision to participate in the controversial ad blitz. Scroll through to read their thoughts.