Donald Trump Reacts to Big Ten Football Returning in October: 'It's My Great Honor to Have Helped'

President Donald Trump is very happy the Big Ten conference is bringing back football and claims he played a role in the decision. On Wednesday morning shortly after the conference made the announcement, Trump went to Twitter to share the news with his 86 million followers. He thanked everyone involved and wished the conference for a great season.

"Great News: BIG TEN FOOTBALL IS BACK," Trump wrote. "All teams to participate. Thank you to the players, coaches, parents, and all school representatives. Have a FANTASTIC SEASON! It is my great honor to have helped!!!" It's not known if the Big Ten made the decision to bring back football because of Trump, but the President has been adamant about the conference playing football after postponing the season back in August.

"The young children handle it (COVID-19) very well. I want to open the schools. I hope the Big Ten is going to do it," Trump said during an appearance on Fox and Friends shortly after the decision postpone football in the Big Ten was made. "I’ll tell you what, we’ve got to play football. They put out false rumors, saying 'I wonder if people are angry that Trump closed football.' I'm the one that's fighting for it to open. A lot of it is opened." Before those comments, Trump spoke to Clay Travis of Fox Sports and seen the country needs football.

"I mean, they're physically in extraordinary shape," Trump stated. "So, they're not going to have a problem (with the virus). You're not going to see people – could there be, could it happen? But I doubt it. You're not going to see people dying. And many people get it, and they have... like kids they get it they have the sniffles. Young kids, almost none, have a serious problem with it."

The Big Ten will start playing games on the weekend of Oct. 24 and it will be an eight-game season with the conference championship game. This move means the teams in the conference will be eligible to compete in the national championships. The Big Ten and the Pac-12 were two of the Power 5 conferences to postpone football for the fall season back in August. Other three Power 5 conferences - ACC, Big 12 and SEC - have teams that have either started playing football or will start playing by the end of this month.