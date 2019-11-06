Donald Trump Plans to Attend LSU vs. Alabama Game

President Donald Trump is starting to become a sports fanatic. According to BamaCentral of Sports Illustrated, Trump is planning to attend the LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide game which will take place in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday. This comes on the heels of Trump attending Game Five of the World Series in Washington D.C. and UFC 244 in New York City.

The University of Alabama has not commented on the matter, but BamaCentral said it was confirmed by several sources. The game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. in Alabama) and it will air on CBS. It’s not known when Trump will arrive in Tuscaloosa, but expect traffic in the area to be heavily delayed.

This is not the first time Trump has attended a college football game. In 2017, the president attended the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Alabama and the Georgia Bulldogs. Trump left the game at halftime when Georgia was leading 13-0. The Crimson Tide ended up beating Georgia 26-23 in overtime and Trump honored the team at the White House in April of that year.

“It was truly a win for the ages,” Trump said. “I don’t know if you know, but I was there. It will go down as one of the most exciting finishes in college football history — of any sport.”

The fan reaction when Trump arrives at Bryant-Denny Stadium will be interesting. When he attended the World Series in Washington D.C., he was bombarded with boos. The Washington Nationals won the World Series in seven games and Trump sent a message to the team.

“Congratulations to the Washington Nationals on a great season and an incredible World Series. Game 7 was amazing,” Trump wrote on Twitter. On Monday, Trump invited the Nationals to the White House to celebrate their win.

As for UFC 244, Trump received a mixed reaction. After the event, Trump showed appreciation to the fans who were there to support him.

“Walking into Madison Square Garden last night with [Dana White] for the big [UFC] Championship fight was a little bit like walking into a Trump Rally. Plenty of MAGA & KAG present. Great energy. Fantastic job Dana! Heading to D.C. and then to Kentucky for a big [Matt Bevin] rally.”