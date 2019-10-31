Donald Trump’s Message for Washington Nationals’ World Series Sparks Vibrant Reaction From Social Media

The Washington Nationals are on top of the baseball world as they won the World Series on Wednesday. That led to President Donald Trump going to Twitter and sending the Nationals a message. “Congratulations to the Washington Nationals on a great season and an incredible World Series. Game 7 was amazing,” Trump wrote.

Trump got to see the Nationals in action as he attended Game Five of the World Series. When Trump was introduced to the fans, they did not give him a warm welcome as they started to boo him and some fans even chanted “Lock Him Up.” On top of that, the Nationals lost Game five to go down 3-2 in the series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But Trump attending Game Five of the World Series obviously didn’t affect the Nationals as they were able to win all four games on the road which is the first time in World Series history that has happened. And fans had some interesting things to say to Trump when he congratulated the team. Scroll down to look at some of the top reactions.

Better Person

You’re a better person and I am President Trump



As a matter of fact, you’re a better person than a booing national’s fan. — CC (@ChatByCC) October 31, 2019

This fan commends Trump for showing love to the Nationals despite being booed by their fans. It’s likely Trump wasn’t bothered with the booing because it’s something he has dealt with even before he was president. Now the question is will he invite the Nationals to the White House?

Thank You Trump

Thank you, President Trump!



You represent this country with dignity and class! The American people love you! — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) October 31, 2019

Here’s another fan showing support for Trump, saying he has represented the country with “dignity” and “class.” As far as Americans loving him, the country voted him in as president three years ago, but as of right now, Nationals fans are not into him.

The Best Part

This fan loves Trump getting booed at the World Series. In fact, she said it was the best part of the series because the boos and the chants were very loud. Along with that, the women flashing as well as the series going to seven games, it was quite the ending of the 2019 season.

Nothing Like It

I’ve never seen a president booed like that out in public…not even George W Bush. — ALEX (305) (@AALEX305) October 31, 2019

Presidents don’t get booed like that in public according to this fan. There’s always going to be people who don’t like a certain president, but what Trump went through on Sunday was something like the fan hasn’t seen in a very long time.

Why the Booing

They chanted #LockHimUp. That’s what happens when you pass a huge 1% Wall Street tax cut doubling our annual deficit, divide our nation like a reality TV show, pull out of worldwide global agreements / international war zones and engage in useless trade wars with our allies — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) October 31, 2019

This fan explains why fans were booing Trump. He has made his share of moves that have sparked fans. It will be interesting to see if he gets re-elected in 2020 or a new President will fill the role. Either way, it’s been a wild ride for Trump.

The Chanting

A great World Series, but notable because it was the first time in my life a stadium of people chanted that they want the President justifiably jailed for crimes. — Jake (@jakeny99) October 31, 2019

This fan loved the World Series because he loved fans chanting Trump to be locked up. It’s something we haven’t seen at any sporting event before and it will be something fans will be talking about for years to come.

Speaking for Nationals Fans

In the words of Nationals’ fans: BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Drius (@noisefy) October 31, 2019

A Nationals fan kept the booing going on Trump’s Twitter account. It’s clear Nationals fans don’t like Trump, but that’s not going to stop them from celebrating the first World Series win in franchise history. It will be interesting to see if the Nationals attend the White House to be honored by Trump.

Message for Trump

You got such a warm welcome at the game you attended you pathetic tool. #LockHimUp Your end in office is near #ImpeachTrump — Craig Miller (@cmil123456) October 31, 2019

This Twitter user is clearly not a fan of Trump being in office. He loved the Nationals fans booing Trump at Game Five and he believes his reign as President is coming to an end very soon. We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but it’s clear Trump is not worried about what Nationals fans think of him.