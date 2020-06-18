Donald Trump Says Colin Kaepernick Should Get Second Shot at NFL 'If He Deserves It'

✖

President Donald Trump is all for Colin Kaepernick getting a second chance in the NFL if he has the ability. When talking to the media on Wednesday, Trump was asked by Sinclair reporter Scott Thurman if the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback deserves another chance to play in the league. Trump, who was against Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem in 2016, said if he can play at a high level, then he should be on a football field this fall.

"If he deserves it, he should," Trump said. "He started off great, and then he didn't end up very great. He was terrific in his rookie year, I think he was very good in his second year, and then something happened. His playing wasn't up to snuff. The answer is absolutely I would, as far as kneeling, I would love to see him get another shot but obviously he has to be able to play well. If he can't play well, I think that would be very unfair."

Kaepernick started kneeling in 2016 to protest police brutality in the country, which current widespread demonstrations across the country are protesting after the death of George Floyd last month. Trump has been against any NFL players kneeling and has called out the league for allowing it to happen. Trump even said Drew Brees shouldn't have apologized for his anti-kneeling comments he made earlier in the month. As for Kaepernick's NFL future, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is all about having him back. However, it's ultimately going to be up to a team to sign the Nevada alum since he's a free agent.

"Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it's going to take a team to make that decision," Goodell said on ESPN. "But I welcome that, support a club making that decision, and encourage them to do that." Kaepernick was a member of the 49ers from 2011-2016. In his second season, Kaepernick led the team to the Super Bowl, only to lose to the Baltimore Ravens. In 2016, Kaepernick started in 12 games and completed 59 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He also rushed for 468 yards and two scores.