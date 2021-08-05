Donald Trump Blasts Megan Rapinoe and USWNT for Not Winning Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics

✖

Donald Trump has a big problem with the United States women's soccer team. When the former president learned the team won the bronze medal, he ripped them for not coming away with gold. Trump said in an email statement to the New York Post: “everything that is woke goes bad, and our soccer team certainly has.”

“If our soccer team, headed by a radical group of Leftist Maniacs, wasn’t woke, they would have won the Gold Medal instead of the Bronze. Woke means you lose, everything that is woke goes bad, and our soccer team certainly has,” Trump stated. “There were, however, a few Patriots standing. Unfortunately, they need more than that respecting our Country and National Anthem. They should replace the wokesters with Patriots and start winning again."

Trump went on to call out Megan Rapinoe who was critical of Trump while he was in office. “​The woman with the purple hair played terribly and spends too much time thinking about Radical Left politics and not doing her job!​,” he said. ​

Considering everything the USWNT went through during the Olympics, winning the bronze medal is a big accomplishment. The team lost to Sweden in the first group stage game before coming away with two wins and a draw in the next three contests. The U.S. lost to Canada in the semifinals, leading them to beat Australia 4-3 in the bronze medal game.

"This is really special," Rapinoe said after the win, per ESPN." Hardly anyone gets to come to the Olympics to go anything so get the chance to compete for a medal, to get the chance to stand on the podium tomorrow with two other amazing teams in a really difficult year and know how difficult this tournament was for us and how easy it would have been for us to crumble. "We really didn't play well the entire tournament and we finally put it together tonight. I'm just bursting with pride for this team."

Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd each scored two goals to give USWNT its first medal in the Olympics since 2012 when the team won gold. In 2016, the U.S. lost to Sweden in the quarterfinals, leading them to finish in fifth place. In between the nine-year gap of not winning an Olympic medal, the USWNT won two World Cups.