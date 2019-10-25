Donald Trump to Attend World Series If Game 5 Is Played

The World Series is now in Washington D.C. and the Washington Nationals have a 2-0 lead over the Houston Astros. But if the Nationals lose a game on Friday or Saturday, expect President Donald Trump to be at the game on Sunday. Trump spoke to reporters on Thursday and said he will be at Game Five of the World Series. But there’s a chance there won’t be a Game Five because if the Nationals win Friday and Saturday, the World Series will be over.

Normally, when a president attends a World Series, he throws out the first pitch. When Trump was asked if he was going to throw out the first pitch for Game Five, he said he wasn’t sure. “I don’t know,” he said via Sports Illustrated. “They got to dress me up in a lot of heavy armor. I’ll look too heavy. I don’t like that.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

A spokesperson told Fox News that Trump won’t throw out the first pitch if there’s a Game Five, so it looks like he won’t have to worry about outdoing gymnast Simone Biles who threw out the first pitch in Game Two of the series.

The Nationals don’t need Trump or any notable figure to make an appearance as they look to be on their way to winning their first championship. It’s been an amazing run for the Nationals as they reached the playoffs by clinching a wild card spot and then rallying to beat the Milwaukee Brewers in the wild card game to reach the National League Divisional Series. The Nationals defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games and the team then swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series. Washington has won eight consecutive playoff games and they show no signs of slowing down.

“I keep saying this and everyone keeps laughing at me, but we just try to win the game that day,” Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman said after the team won Game Two of the World Series via the team’s official website. “We’ll enjoy this today. And then by the time we get home, we’ll forget about it.”

As for the Astros, came in as the favorite to win the World Series after posting the best regular season in baseball. Despite being down, the Astros have the playoff experience to bounce back as they won the title in 2017.

Game Three of the World Series will be tonight at 8 p.m. on Fox.