Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Battles Mark Wahlberg in ‘Spenser Confidential’ Trailer

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg turned heads on Saturday when he posted a screenshot of his upcoming film, Spenser Confidential, that showed him sitting with Donald Cerrone. The trailer has since been released and it shows Cowboy getting in a fight with Wahlberg. Unfortunately for fans of the UFC star, this battle does not appear to work out in his favor.

The trailer, which was released on Monday morning, shows Cerrone sitting down at a table in a prison library with rapper Post Malone and Wahlberg. The screenshot posted on Instagram made this interaction appear fairly intense, and the trailer proved this to be true.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We have a little going away message for you,” Cerrone says in the film’s trailer. This leads directly to a prison library fight in which Wahlberg beats up Malone and other inmates. Cerrone appears to get the worst of the confrontation after Wahlberg punches him in the stomach and slams his head into a table. Although this was only a brief clip, so the fight may play out differently in the full film.

Spenser Confidential is the name of a Boston crime drama that stars both Wahlberg and Cerrone. This film will debut on Netflix on March 6 and will feature an MMA twist. The star-studded cast features Wahlberg as the titular Spenser, joined by Alan Arkin, Marc Maron, Winston Duke, Bokeem Woodbine, Iliza Shlesinger, and Austin Post.

Wahlberg revealed more information about Spenser Confidential during a Monday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He explained that this film is based upon a series that he grew up watching, Spenser: For Hire.

“It was actually shot in Boston, so it was really one of the few times I actually saw neighborhoods that I grew up in and that I was familiar with on television,” Wahlberg said about the original show.

“It’s about a police officer who just cannot stand by and see any kind of injustice. Something happens with police corruption. He decides he’s gonna go after his boss — they were kind of sandbagging this homicide investigation — so he ends up going to prison.”

The future of the franchise, as well as Cerrone’s involvement, is not known at this point. However, Wahlberg did tell DeGeneres that he hopes to create more installments given that there are 48 books that serve as the inspiration for Spenser Confidential.

(Photo Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty)