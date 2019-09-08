Seattle Seahawks Rookie D.K. Metcalf Uses Pacifier for Mouthpiece

Heading into the 2019 NFL Draft, Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf turned heads with his physique and the head-turning workout at the NFL Scouting Combine. The man was a physical specimen and soon became the top receiver for the Seattle Seahawks. Now that the season has begun, however, Metcalf is turning heads because of his plays on the field, as well as his unique mouthpiece.

Sunday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks lined up against the Cincinnati Bengals for a late-afternoon battle. The focus was originally on quarterback Russell Wilson and how he would perform without trusted veteran receiver Doug Baldwin by his side, but Metcalf changed the discussion when he showed up using what appeared to be a pacifier for his mouthguard. He was obviously trying to make a statement, but what that statement was is currently unknown.

Strange mouthpiece aside, there is no denying that Metcalf is also turning heads for the right reasons on Sunday. The rookie from Ole Miss was viewed as a potential bust candidate following his collegiate career, but he has quickly become one of Wilson’s favorite targets in the passing attack. Metcalf tallied three receptions for 64 yards in the first half alone, including a 42-yard completion down the left sideline that set up a Seahawks touchdown.

A rare combination of size and speed, the 6-foot-4 and 230-pound Metcalf is a big target that can become the top receiver in the Emerald City. However, he first has to build up chemistry with Wilson and prove that there won’t be concerns about dropped passes. Fortunately, the pair spent all offseason working toward that goal, and the early returns are very promising. Metcalf has looked like a true number one receiver for the Seahawks and will inevitably become a fan favorite during his rookie season.

For Russell Wilson, however, the physical abilities of Metcalf are only part of the draw for him and the Seahawks offense. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback is also extremely impressed by the intelligence of his young teammate and believes that it will be crucial in coming seasons.

“Everybody knows about his ability to run and everything else, and jump and catch and all that,” Wilson said, according to ESPN. “You guys have been talking about that for months, but I think more than anything else, it’s his brain and how he processes information and how quickly he understands it. He’s really intelligent. He really understands the game really well. He takes coaching really well. He gets extra work. He’s a legit pro wide receiver. He’s everything that everybody was talking about in terms of what he’s capable of and more.”