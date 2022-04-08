Disturbing Details of Hope Solo DUI Arrest Surface in Police Report

✖

Disturbing new details of Hope Solo's arrest have surfaced after the former U.S. soccer player, 40, was accused of driving under the influence late last month. Solo was arrested on Thursday, March 31, in North Carolina after a passerby noticed she had been "passed out behind [the] wheel for over [one] hour" with the engine of the car running, according to a report from the Winston-Salem Police Department obtained by Us Weekly.

When officers woke Solo up, they allegedly noticed the scene of alcohol on her breath and reported the athlete had red eyes. Solo also refused to participate in field sobriety tests after attempts were made to contact a third party, and police issued a search warrant to obtain a blood sample within 48 hours of her arrest. The former goalie was charged with impaired driving and resisting arrest as well as misdemeanor child abuse, due to her 2-year-old twins, Lozen and Vittorio, being in the car with her. Solo shares her twins with husband Jerramy Stevens.

Soon after news of her arrest broke, Solo took to Instagram to address her latest legal difficulties. "For those who have reached out showing love and support, thank you. Our family is strong and surrounded with love," she wrote on April 3. "Our kids are strong, intelligent, happy and vibrant, and we are present everyday [sic] giving them the best life possible. We will be able to share the facts in due time." She continued, "In the meantime, our kids are enjoying the NC sun, eating popsicles and playing on our property. Life can be tough, but these are truly the moments that matter. I feel blessed to have this kind of love in my life."

Solo's attorney, Rich Nichols, also told Us Weekly in a statement: "On the advice of counsel, Hope can't speak about this situation. But she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges." Solo's hearing has been scheduled for June 28.