US Women's Soccer Star Hope Solo and Husband Jerramy Stevens Welcome Twins, Son Vittorio and Daughter Lozen

Congratulations are in order for Hope Solo and husband Jerramy Stevens, who welcomed twins last month. Solo, 38, took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she gave birth to a baby boy and girl on Wednesday, March 4. Sharing a side-by-side photo of the twins, the new mom of two captioned the sweet images with their birth date and names: Vittorio Genghis Stevens and Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens.

In a video shared by athletic company Uninterrupted, Solo holds both of her children — one in each arm – and introduces them to the world. "What have we been doing during our time in quarantine? Well, as you can see, we've bene incredibly busy. Please meet Vittorio and Lozen Stevens, both born in the middle of a pandemic on March 4th. It has been incredibly stressful times for us, we've been out in public more than we wanted to be but we would like to thank all of the incredible nurses and the doctors who helped take care of our babies during our time in the NICU, and we'd also like to thank all of the health care workers who've been on the front lines fighting this pandemic day in and day out," she said. "From the Stevens family and the new additions of the Stevens family, we would like to wish everybody health, happiness and safety."

Solo revealed in December that she and for NFL player Stevens, 40, were expecting twins. "Yes, my husband and I get to practice equality from the very beginning with one boy and one girl," she quipped while co-hostin the beIN SPORTS Weekend Winners show. "Miniature soccer team on the way," she added proudly while rubbing her belly.

The pregnancy news came less than a year after she revealed in an interview for Elle in June 2019 that she previously suffered a devastating miscarriage with twins in February 2018. At the time, she and Stevens had been trying to get pregnant for a while. A week after the miscarriage, Solo went to the doctor, where she learned she'd actually been pregnant with twins in an ectopic pregnancy. "The doctors said I was hours from dying," she told Elle. "They ended up having to remove my Fallopian tube."

After the loss, Solo said that she had started the process of in vitro fertilization (IVF). "We see life and death very often," she said, describing having to put animals down on her Greensboro, North Carolina, compound, when they get hurt. "So much of what we do can be catastrophic if we make mistakes. It's not for the faint of heart."

Solo and Stevens married in 2012, after a dramatic night on the eve o their wedding when Stevens was arrested for domestic violence after an altercation that Solo blames "our two a–hole brothers" for. She said their brothers "basically get into this argument" at 4 a.m., prompting a police response. Police saw Solo's bloody elbow and arrested Stevens. He was released the next day without charges and married Solo hours later. "It was the most triumphant day," she told Elle.