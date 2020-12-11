'Sister Act 3' in the Works With Whoopi Goldberg, Disney Says After Investor Day

✖

Sing Hallelujah, because Sister Act 3 is officially in the works! Whoopi Goldberg will reprise her role as lounge singer Deloris Van Cartier, placed in a convent by the witness protection program, nearly 30 years after Sister Act became an instant hit in 1992, spawning 1993's Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

The news was announced Thursday during Disney Investor Day as reported by our sister site, ComicBook.com by Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production President Sean Bailey, who revealed that Tyler Perry has signed on to produce alongside Goldberg for the film that will debut on Disney+. No release date has been announced.

Sister Act 3 is in development! 🎤 @WhoopiGoldberg returns to star and produce, with @TylerPerry as producer as well. Sister Act 3 will premiere on @DisneyPlus. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Goldberg, 65, has long said she would be game for another Sister Act movie, teasing that the film could be up for a revival during an October appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, saying she had been working to get the original cast back together. "For a long time, they kept saying no one wanted to see it," The View moderator said at the time. "And then quite recently, it turns out, that may not be true. People may want to see it." She continued that the cast was "working diligently" to figure out how to "get the gang together and come back."

Goldberg added the magic of the first two films was that they were "fun and it feels good." She added, "And you know, nobody's mad. It's just, listen — bad singing, great singing, OK singing, and then nuns. What's better than that?"

Sister Act 3 is the fourth time Golberg and Perry, 51, have worked together, last collaborating on Nobody's Fool with Tiffany Haddish in 2018. Promoting the film on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Perry teased that Goldberg and Haddish would be perfect co-stars in another Sister Act movie, saying at the time, "The two of them in Sister Act, that should happen. Let's make it happen."

In 2017, Goldberg and cast members from the beloved film reunited for the first time on The View for a repeat performance of “I Will Follow Him” in honor of the film’s 25th anniversary. Joining the Oscar-winner were actresses Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, Sherri Izzard, Darlene Koldenhoven, Beth Fowler, Andrea Robinson and Prudence Holmes.