DISH Network, Fox Reach Agreement After NFL, MLB Fans Lash out Over Blackout

For nearly two weeks, fans of the NFL and MLB have been unable to watch games on Fox due to a contract dispute between the corporation and DISH Network. This led to commercials about DISH taking away sports, as well as an outcry from fans of both leagues. Now, however, the situation has changed with the announcement that the satellite provider and Fox have come to a multi-year agreement in which terms were not revealed.

Fox-owned TV stations in 17 markets went dark as part of a carriage dispute with DISH Network. This also included FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, Fox Soccer Plus, and Fox Deportes. Those that subscribed to Sling’s streaming network also lost access to Fox as part of the dispute.

The two parties had previously been trying to place the blame on each other, which led to concerns that this agreement would not be reached. Ultimately, the deal was reached in time for Sunday’s slate of NFL action. As Skip Bayless reminded everyone on Twitter, this conclusion to the dispute also meant that new and existing users could once again watch his show, Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.

WELCOME BACK to all the Dish Network subscribers. We’ve missed you. Now you can watch Packers-Cowboys on FOX – and you can watch Undisputed tomorrow at 9:30 E on FS1 to hear what Shannon Sharpe and I have to say about Aaron Rodgers vs Dak Prescott. See you then. pic.twitter.com/My7gnhnel9 — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 6, 2019

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as we worked to reach a long-term agreement that restores the Fox networks and local broadcast stations,” DISH said in a statement.

A Fox Corporation spokesperson also weighed in on the agreement, saying, “We are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with DISH and Sling, and they are immediately restoring their subscribers’ access to the FOX networks and television stations. We are grateful to our viewers for their patience during this disruption.”

According to Deadline, this dispute resulted in 12 million DISH subscribers losing access to Fox’s portfolio of channels, as well as millions more that utilize the Sling streaming option in pursuit of “cutting cable.”

For millions of football fans, this agreement came at the perfect time considering that the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers were set to face off in America’s Game of the Week on Fox. These two teams have incredibly massive fanbases and losing access to this matchup would have caused considerable issues.

Ultimately, this was not a problem as the deal was reached. These millions of viewers in 23 markets were able to tune in to watch America’s Team face off with the Packers in the late afternoon NFC battle.