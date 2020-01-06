Dez Bryant Takes Shot at Jason Garrett After Being Fired by Cowboys and Fans Fire Back

Jason Garrett is no longer the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys as the team announced they have moved on from him. Cowboys fans are happy that Garrett is gone and there’s one former player who took his excitement to another level. Dez Bryant, who was a member of the Cowboys from 2010-2017, went to Twitter to react to the news and he made it clear he was not sad about Garrett being fired. Bryant said the Cowboys are about to be legit Super Bowl contenders because they let Garrett go and he doesn’t feel bad about his former head coach losing his job.

While fans may have wanted Garrett to be fired, they did not like how Bryant reacted to the news. There were a few fans that said Bryant has no class while there were other fans who didn’t understand why he was bashing Garrett considering the success he had in his offense.

I don’t have no sympathy for coach Garrett losing his job The cowboys just became real contenders — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 6, 2020

Class person. Passionate. Highly respected. Him. Not you. — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) January 6, 2020

Who asked you tho?? 😂😂😂 I hate!! Garrett as much as the next guy bt dawg why do you speak on the cowboys as much as you do. Wasn’t your last team the saints 😂😂 you cant tell me you not the “Bitter ex girlfriend” — 2throwed DMarley (@DoinDankDaily) January 6, 2020

“Hey [Dez Bryant] get a clue and have some class,” one fan wrote. “How many good years did you have three? And zero without Romo!! Go work on your game dude.

@DezBryant u caught 73 touchdowns in Garrett’s offense…. and u continue to bash Him, u were a slow running, bad route running wideout who killed it in his offense but dominating the jump ball, maybe u should thank. Him, cuz u ain’t even got a job anymore.. nobody wants u bro — Victor Hernandez (@rolyvic11) January 6, 2020

Hey Dez, no one cares what you think. I’m glad you’re no longer a Cowboy, you disgraced the uniform with your cry baby antics. Time to grow up son. — A.L.L. (@allgoodlv) January 6, 2020

The Cowboys wasted zero time when it comes to finding their new head coach as they reportedly hired former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy. With McCarthy at the helm, the Packers won the Super Bowl in 2010 and they reached the NFC Championship game three times. We’ll see if Bryant likes this move by the Cowboys very soon.