Dez Bryant Takes Shot at Jason Garrett After Being Fired by Cowboys and Fans Fire Back

Jason Garrett is no longer the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys as the team announced they have moved on from him. Cowboys fans are happy that Garrett is gone and there’s one former player who took his excitement to another level. Dez Bryant, who was a member of the Cowboys from 2010-2017, went to Twitter to react to the news and he made it clear he was not sad about Garrett being fired. Bryant said the Cowboys are about to be legit Super Bowl contenders because they let Garrett go and he doesn’t feel bad about his former head coach losing his job.

While fans may have wanted Garrett to be fired, they did not like how Bryant reacted to the news. There were a few fans that said Bryant has no class while there were other fans who didn’t understand why he was bashing Garrett considering the success he had in his offense.

“Hey [Dez Bryant] get a clue and have some class,” one fan wrote. “How many good years did you have three? And zero without Romo!! Go work on your game dude.

The Cowboys wasted zero time when it comes to finding their new head coach as they reportedly hired former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy. With McCarthy at the helm, the Packers won the Super Bowl in 2010 and they reached the NFC Championship game three times. We’ll see if Bryant likes this move by the Cowboys very soon.

