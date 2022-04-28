NFL Draft Prospect Devin Lloyd Reveals His Goals for Rookie Season (Exclusive)

✖

The 2022 NFL Draft is here and its a big moment for the best college football players in the country. The three-day event, which is being held in Las Vegas, will see the college players live out their dream of being part of the NFL. One of the athletes who will be drafted is Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd and he's ready to be an NFL superstar this fall. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Lloyd revealed his goals for his rookie season, including winning two big awards.

"I shoot for the stars and obviously I have the highest expectations for myself and aspiration," Lloyd exclusively told PopCulture. "So for me going in, I definitely want to be Defensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. You know, like I said humbly, that's what you aspire for. Just because I do shoot for as high as you can. And so going to the next level, I definitely want to accomplish those two things and be Super Bowl champion. You play the game to win. Number one thing is being a champion and winning games and I want to be a Super Bowl champion. But that's a team thing. Individually, yeah, more than anything, especially when I come in to earn a starting role, earn it. Earn the respect of the guys, lock it in. And then from there, work my way up to my high scores."

Lloyd is projected to be selected in the late first round of the draft. CBS Sports ranks Lloyd the 20th best prospect in the draft, and he is compared to Fred Warner, a linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers who was selected to the All-Pro First Team in 2020. But Lloyd is not trying to be like any other player in the NFL. "For me, I couldn't really give you a quite fair comparison. Just because I feel like I'm kind of my own player. "But I do respect a lot of other players' games. More than myself after a lot of players, current and former."

Lloyd is currently in Las Vegas for the draft and is ready for all the festivities that come with Draft Night. But before the draft, the 21-year-old linebacker attended a training facility where he had the opportunity to try out a Sleep Number 360 Bed and train with elite trainers and nutritionists to endure he's prepared for the NFL. This was made possible due to the NFL's partnership with Sleep Number.

"That thing is nice," Lloyd said. "I love it. I like how you can adjust all the settings. It's pretty much exactly where you want it to be as far as your comfort level and you can also track it, track all your numbers. ... I'm glad that I could partner with Sleep Number and do this." The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft will start on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network.