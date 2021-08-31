Major Update on Houston Texans Trading Deshaun Watson

✖

It looks like the Houston Texans won't be trading Deshaun Watson anytime soon. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Texans aren't expected to trade Watson before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET cutdown deadline. Rapport added that the Texans will keep Watson on the roster into the regular season unless something big happens.

Last month the Texans said they are listening to offers from teams that want to trade for Watson, who asked for a trade earlier this year. However, Watson's request came before he was hit with 22 separate civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions. When speaking with ESPN's Adam Schefter, Watson's QB coach Quincy Avery said he expects Watson to be traded.

I'm 100% sure he'll be traded at some point in the coming future," Avery said on The Adam Schefter Podcast. "I think the Texans have made the decision to move on. He doesn't want to be there, they're ready to move on; all they're waiting for is fair market value for him, and they'll get a lot." When it comes to what the Texans want for Watson, they are looking to get three first-round picks and more. That could be a reason as to why Watson has not been traded yet, but if the Texans aren't going to play him, it's likely they will have to send him away for a lesser price.

Ultimately the Texans do not want to lose a talent like Watson. Houston drafted Watson No. 12 overall in 2017, and the Clemson alum has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Despite a losing season for the Texans in 2020, Watson had a career year, throwing for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns with a 112.4 passer rating. He has made the Pro Bowl the last three seasons and has led the Texans to the playoffs two of the last three years.

"Organizationally, I just want to reiterate our commitment to Deshaun Watson," Texans general manager Nick Caserio said earlier this year. "He's had a great impact on this organization, a great impact on a lot of people, a great impact on this team, and we look forward to the opportunity to spend more time with him here this spring once we get started. And, you know, we have zero interest in trading the player."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.