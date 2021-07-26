Houston Texans Make Big Decision on Deshaun Watson's Future

✖

The Houston Texans are ready to make a move on Deshaun Watson. According to ESPN, the Texans are listening to offers from teams that want to trade for Watson. Watson requested a trade from the Texans earlier this year, but at the time the Texans said they would not trade their star quarterback.

On Sunday, Watson reported to training camp after not being with the team all offseason. This doesn't mean he wants to play for the Texans, but he came to camp to avoid being fined $50,000 per day. Watson is also dealing with multiple lawsuits against him, alleging sexual assault and inappropriate behavior. Quincy Avery, Watson's personal QB coach told ESPN's Adam Schefter he expects Watson to be traded very soon.

"I'm 100% sure he'll be traded at some point in the coming future," Avery said on The Adam Schefter Podcast. "I think the Texans have made the decision to move on. He doesn't want to be there, they're ready to move on; all they're waiting for is fair market value for him, and they'll get a lot." Watson asked to be traded in January after the Texans hired Nick Caserio as the general manager. After the request was made, Caserio spoke to reporters about Watson.

"Organizationally, I just want to reiterate our commitment to Deshaun Watson," Caserio said. "He's had a great impact on this organization, a great impact on a lot of people, a great impact on this team, and we look forward to the opportunity to spend more time with him here this spring once we get started. And, you know, we have zero interest in trading the player. We have a great plan, a great vision for him and for this team and his role on our team. We look forward to the opportunity to spend more time with him here this spring."

Watson is one of the top quarterbacks in the league. Despite the Texans finishing the 2020 season with a 4-12 record, Watson was very productive, throwing for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns with a 112.4 passer rating. Watson has reached the Pro Bowl the last three seasons and would have likely made it his rookie season had it not been for a season-ending injury that prevented him from playing half of 2017.