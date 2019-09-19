Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson Receives $25,000 Diamond Chain for 24th Birthday

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson just got one of the most expensive birthday presents in his young life. TMZ was able to obtain video of the Pro Bowl quarterback celebrating his birthday at Bisou restaurant in Houston on Monday and celeb jeweler Iceman Nick presented him with a diamond chain. It was reported the chain is worth $25,000 made with $14,000 gold and 12 carats of VS1 diamonds.

Watson had a few of his Texans teammates at the party such as DeAndre Hopkins, Andre Johnson, Will Fuller, Carlos Watkins and Nick Martin. So it looked like Watson had a great 24th birthday.

And based on the way he has started his NFL career, Watson deserved to have a birthday party that was electric. Before the season, Sporting News ranked all 32 starting quarterbacks, and Watson came in at No. 12.

Deshaun Watson Gets $25k Diamond ‘DW4’ Chain at 24th Birthday Party https://t.co/TJHFkb8TP9 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) September 18, 2019

“Considering Watson has been running for his life behind what have been some of the NFL’s worst pass-protecting lines, he has done well to survive and find ways to make plays,” Vinne Iyer of Sporting News wrote. “With the Texans’ investments at tackle and with better overall health among his targets, Watson in 2019 should have his best passing season yet, with less dependency on scrambling at the first sign of trouble.”

After the tough loss to the New Orleans Saints to start the season, the Texans were able to grind out a 13-12 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After the game, Watson said a win against a division rival is a great birthday gift.

“It feels real good, especially on my birthday weekend,” Watson said via the team’s official site. “Definitely going to celebrate and rest up and have some fun with some family and friends.”

Watson did not have strong numbers in the win, but did just enough, completing 16-of-29 passes for 159 yards, no interceptions and he ran for a touchdown.

“I played decent,” Watson said. “There were some throws that I missed. I had to kind of rush it up, but every game is different. You’ve got to give them credit for disrupting us. At the end of the day, we got the ‘W.’ There’s always plays out there that I could have made and continued to get better. That’s what it’s about, especially for this long season. It’s a journey.”

Watson and Texans will look to get their second straight win on Sunday when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers.