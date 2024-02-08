DeSean Jackson Accuses Ex of Abandoning Their Kids, After Being Brainwashed by Cult

Former NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson has filed for sole custody of his sons, claiming his ex, Kyla Phillips has abandoned their children and has been brainwashed by a cult, according to The Blast. Jackson says Phillips has become a member of a religious group called "The Most High" and now wants sole custody of DeSean, 8, and Jace, 5.

According to the court filing, Jackson says he and Phillips parted ways in 2020 after living together in Florida for three years. Jackson moved back to California and in Feb. 2023, Jackson says he went to Florida to bring the children back to California for a visit, "but when it was time for the visit to end, I called the [Phillips] to make arrangements for the children's return and [Phillips] gave me a later date to return the children."

But when the date came, Phillips allegedly gave Jackson another date for her to return to pick up their children, but that is when Jackson said he lost contact with his ex. Jackson said Phillips "stopped calling me about the children's return, so I enrolled the children in school here in Los Angeles and the children have been living with me since."

Jackson also accuses Phillips of "dating a man with cult-like behavior" and she has "become a member of a religious group called 'The Most High.'" He added that her ex "appears erratic on Facebook video posts and has said, "that the members of The Most High are WOKE and everybody else is not."

Jackson played in the NFL from 2008 to 2022 and spent the majority of his time with the Philadelphia Eagles. In his career, Jackson, who was a wide receiver and return specialist, was named to the Pro Bowl three times and the All-Pro Second Team in 2009. Jackson played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2022 and signed a one-day contract with the Eagles in November of last year to retire as a member of the team.