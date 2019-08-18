UFC 241: Derek Brunson Achieves Victory After Surviving Brutal Head Kick

As UFC fans tuned into UFC 241 on Saturday night, they did so expecting wildly entertaining bouts during the later portions of the event. Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic headlined the night with their heavyweight bout while Anthony Pettis and Nate Diaz had the potential for big hits during their co-main event. However, the fans were treated to impressive battles during the early matchups that added even more excitement to the night.

Drakkar Klose channeled the WWE with a vicious bodyslam on Christos Giagos during his victory by decision, setting considerable expectations for the upcoming fights. Well, Derek Brunson easily met the challenge and upped the ante during his battle against Ian Heinisch.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mere seconds into the fight, Heinisch hit Brunson with a vicious kick to the head, causing announcer Joe Rogan to shout, “it’s over!” However, Brunson absorbed the kick and remained in the fight.

After a violent back-and-forth battle, Brunson was named the winner by decision. Not only did he survive the direct kick to the side of his head six seconds into the fight, he actually recovered enough to last through all three rounds and achieve victory.

“I wasn’t in much trouble, you know,” Brunson said after the fight. “He caught me by surprise, I wasn’t expecting it. He was able to get off a good kick and catch me, and I was able to recover and get back into the fight.”

Heinisch actually tried that kick multiple times throughout the bout but didn’t find as much success en route to his loss. As Brunson explained during his postgame interview, Heinisch’s corner referred to the kick as “the Whitaker,” which actually “pissed him off.” He did not reveal whether this reference was to the actor Forest Whitaker or the UFC fighter Robert Whittaker.

No matter what it meant, Brunson still had the last laugh considering that he achieved victory during the battle. Heinisch gave him his best shot, but Brunson survived and conquered. His record is now 20-7, and he is continuing to make a name for himself in the UFC.