Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2: Fight Fans Are Sharing Their Disgust Over PPV Pricing

Undefeated heavyweight boxers Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will face off on Saturday night in a highly-anticipated rematch of their 2018 bout. The previous battle ended in a controversial split-draw, and fans are hoping for an actual winner in the rematch. Although the outcome of the fight has become less of a talking point than the price of the pay-per-view.

Fury vs. Wilder 2 will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, and it is only available for viewers that pay $79.99. Boxing fans have seen this price point and voiced their frustrations on social media. They aren’t entirely sure they want to spend $80 for this fight card.

“Really wish I could see tonight’s Wilder vs Fury fight, but that cost is way out of my budget,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “I still just have the feeling that Fury is going to be pressing too hard for that knock out and get himself knocked out in the process. Should be a great one either way, probably fast.”

There were several fans on social media that were shocked at the amount of money being charged for the boxing match. There will be six total bouts on Saturday night. For comparison, UFC pay-per-views can run $64.99 for a similar number of fights on the card.

“Dawg that wilder vs fury fight cost $80! I better see someone get knocked [the f—] out. Twice!” another frustrated fan wrote on social media. Several Twitter users wrote about how they wanted to watch the long-awaited rematch, but they weren’t certain they could afford to spend that much money.

“Me: Definitely going to legit watch this Wilder-Fury fight tonight. Also Me: (after googling ‘Wilder Fury 2 PPV cost’) Boxing is such a barbaric sport, we shouldn’t be encouraging this,” one boxing fan wrote. Countless tweets on Saturday were focused on the price of the pay-per-view and how boxing fans were unable to justify dropping nearly $100 just to watch a potential knockout.

Whether or not boxing fans will pay for the fight, the excitement about this rematch will remain. The first battle between Fury and Wilder featured everything, minus a winner, and the expectation is that the rematch will be even more enjoyable.

Fury and Wilder will face off at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Feb. 22. The pay-per-view begins at 9 p.m. ET.

